NEWVILLE — Cedar Crest needed to find a way to defend its 2018 District Three Class 3A boys cross country title during Saturday's 2019 championships at Big Spring High School.
Even with a couple of their big runners having rough days, the Falcons found their way to the repeat, accruing 119 points, a 61-point margin ahead of second-place Hershey.
“No matter what the results show, you know they poured their hearts and souls into what they do,” Cedar Crest coach Brandon Risser said. “On a day where a couple of our kids normally at the front have a tough day, to have people step up and get the job done for them, that is a testament to what they are as a team and what they've become.”
Using what Risser calls the “Pack attack,” Crest had four runners place in the top 21, separated by only 11.7 seconds and it was Luke Hinegardner, who came up big for the squad, finishing 14th overall in 16:21.9.
“I was really happy with how I did. I saw Tommy (Bildheiser) was hurting today and I knew I had to push it for him,” Hinegardner said. “I think we all feed off each other's energy to do our best and keep doing great. We just try to block out the noise and keep doing what we always do and that is work hard.”
Ryan Wolfe was 17th, Bildheiser 18th and William Sheffield 21st for the Falcons.
One of the day's top performances came from Penn Manor junior Graham Thomas, who battled back from early-season injury to earn a silver medal behind Jonathan Thrush of Muhlenberg.
Thomas was thrilled with his second-place finish.
“Especially after the season I've had. I spent the first half the season with a knee injury and wasn't running a whole lot,” Thomas said. “To come back, fight hard and come out with that, it wasn't what I planned for but it's what happened, and it was a really good day.”
That marked the third silver medal of the day for the Lancaster-Lebanon League as Cedar Crest junior Gwyneth Young ran 18:06.6, placing second to Carlisle’s Sophia Toti.
Initially upset with her performance, Young knows she has time to prepare for next Saturday's PIAA championships.
“I never seem to do well on the course,” she said with a laugh. “I'll get over it. In a couple days I will look back and think it's crazy I am disappointed with second. I know what I could have done and I didn't.”
Young and her Falcon girls mates placed 10th in the girls team results.
The league started the day with silver as Annville-Cleona's Braetan Peters placed second in the girls Class 1A race in 19:37.6, behind Erika Moriarty of Kutztown. With teammate Cassi Clemson finishing sixth, Jessica Gutekunst 15th and Emily Dietz 21st in the top 21, the Little Dutchmen placed second in the team race.
Also motivated to prepare for states is Northern Lebanon’s Gage Krall, who placed fourth overall in the 2A boys competition with a time of 16:12.3.
“It wasn’t my best race, but the other guys I give the credit to. They did everything,” Krall said. “This week is going to be everything. I can't afford to slip up.”
Despite not having any finishers in the top 10, the Donegal boys — led by junior Brock Overlander’s 12-place 16:38.1 — finished seventh as a team in 2A. Elco was ninth and Annville-Cleona 10th.
Hempfield’s Jack Mieszkalski was sixth (16:14.1) and teammate Evan Eshelman 10th (16:19.0) in the boys Class 3A competition. The Black Knights were seventh and Warwick 10th in the team standings.
On the 3A girls side, Katie Locker of Elizabethtown was eighth (18:52.4) and Warwick's Anna Martin 10th (19:01.2).
The Donegal girls were impressive as well. Led by Hadley Shoaf, who finished 13th in 20:27.3, the Indians earned third place in Class 2A.