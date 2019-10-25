Cedar Crest snapped a two-game losing streak and secured its first trip to the District Three playoffs since 2017 with a 42-14 win over Garden Spot in a nonleague crossover game in New Holland on Friday night.
Falcons senior running back Tyler Cruz had season-high five rushing touchdowns, and he ran for 188 yards on 23 carries to lead Cedar Crest's offense, which piled up 390 yards of total offense.
“(Cruz) keeps working hard, a lot of that is in the weight room — he’s strong,” Cedar Crest head coach Rob Wildasin said.
The Falcons (7-3) carried a 21-7 lead into halftime, then took the opening kickoff of the second half and covered 63 yards on eight plays, capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by Cruz.
Garden Spot (0-10), which lost its 24th straight game, tallied its final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, with lineman Charles Martin lining up in the backfield. On the short three-play drive, Martin had an 18-yard run and 4-yard touchdown run.
Turning point
After Garden Spot jumped in front on John Dykie’s 21-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Martin (12 for 17, 152 yards), the Falcons responded with a quick five-play, 58-yard drive, tying the game on a 21-yard touchdown by Cruz with nine seconds left in the first quarter.
The Falcons’ defense then forced the Spartans to punt on their next two possessions, and Cedar Crest added a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, including a 16-yard touchdown from Chris Danz (7 for 13, 138 yards) to Cole Miller (6 catches, 117 yards).
Key statistic
Cedar Crest held a 245-66 advantage in total offense during the second and third quarters, while outscoring Garden Spot 28-0.
Quotable
“We know what we are and we'll probably be double-digit underdogs,” Wildasin said. “Getting to 7-3 with our schedule is an accomplishment.”
Up next
Cedar Crest should be going on the road next Friday to open the District Three Class 6A playoffs, with brackets set to be finalized by Monday.