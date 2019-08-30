SOUTH LEBANON — The Cedar Crest Falcons used a dominating performance on both sides of the ball to jump out to a 28-0 first half lead before coasting to a 42-13 win over visiting Hershey in a nonleague football contest Friday night.
The Falcons scored on all four of their first-half possessions while shutting down the Hershey offense completely in the half. Hershey picked up just two first downs in the half, and one of those came via penalty.
That dominance carried over into the second half. The visitors finished with 216 yards of total offense, but most of that came after the mercy rule went into effect after Crest scored on its second possession of the half.
Senior running back Tyler Cruz ran for four of the Falcons’ TDs, three in the first half. Junior quarterback Chris Danz completed his first seven passes, and finished the evening with 10 completions on 15 throws for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Turning point: With just over eight minutes to play in the first half and Cedar Crest up 14-0, Hershey fumbled the ball away at its own 47 on the second play of its possession. On the next play, Danz hit Chris Rios on a 47-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0. Hershey never recovered.
Star of the game: Cruz piled up 125 yards in the first half, finishing with 28 carries for 162 yards and four touchdowns.
Key statistic: Cedar Crest’s defense shut down Hershey when the game was still in doubt, holding the Trojans to 58 yards of total offense in the first half. Almost two-thirds of Hershey’s total offensive output came after Crest had opened a 35-0 lead. Of Hershey’s seven first downs, only three came before the mercy rule was in effect. The Falcons sacked Hershey QB twice and forced a fumble to set up one of their four first-half TDs.
Quotable: “It pretty much came down to our offensive line,” Cruz said. “They proved themselves. They are very elite. They gave me big holes and I just ran through them.”
Up next: Cedar Crest will travel to York on Friday for a nonleague matchup, and Hershey will host its crosstown rivals from the Milton Hershey School.