Evan Horn, the former Cedar Crest multi-sport star, is transferring from the University of New Hampshire to play football at a Football Bowl Subdivision school in the fall of 2021.

Horn played safety and a hybrid safety/linebacker spot for the Wildcats from 2017-19, and graduated last spring.

He intended, at that point, to return to UNH this fall, take some classes and play one more football season.

But the Colonial Athletic Conference pushed its football season from the fall to the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic. Horn’s scholarship was running out at the end of the fall semester.

“It’s not like me - I believe in finishing what I started,’’ Horn said by telephone Monday night from Lebanon, where he’s been living with the parents and working locally since the summer.

“But, I essentially got kicked out of school - not really, but that’s how it worked out. It’s weird to say, but transferring is my least risky option.’’

Horn said he formally entered the NCAA transfer portal early Monday afternoon, and Power Five schools have already expressed interest in him.

Horn made second-team all-CAA last season. He had 10 career interceptions and returned four of them for touchdowns. He also, at times during his college career, returned punts and was a long snapper for the Wildcats.

At Cedar Crest, Horn led the Falcons to two straight District Three Class 6A finals in basketball, and won a District Three championship in the Javelin. He had Division One scholarship offers in football and basketball, and played hoops as a walk-on at UNH in 2018.

“I still love New Hampshire,’’ he said. “I love the program and the coaches. But I didn’t want to look back five years from now and think I didn’t take a shot at this.’’