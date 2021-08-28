LEBANON - Higher hurdles await for Cedar Crest’s football team, but the Falcons cleared the first one with impressive ease.

Crest beat Lebanon 38-0 in the 49th Cedar Bowl at Earl Boltz Stadium Saturday.

“It’s a big win for the school, the kids,’’ coach Rob Wildasin said. “But, we know what we have in front of us. We’ve got to move forward and keep improving.’’

It was the 49th renewal of a classic neighboring, city-vs.-suburbs rivalry, but also its’ “golden anniversary,’’ as hundreds of t-shirts on fans Saturday proclaimed, since the game was scrapped last year due to the pandemic.

Cedar Crest leads the series 33-15-1, and hasn’t scored many cleaner KOs than this one.

The Falcons made remarkably few mistakes for a season opener. They didn’t come close to a turnover, had minimal negative plays, and got a near-seamless performance from junior quarterback Jay Huber.

Making his first varsity start, Huber completed 12 of 15 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, hitting six different targets on routes at all levels.

Counting mop-up duty as a sophomore last season, Huber has the following career numbers: 24-of-30 for 322 yards and six TDs.

“He’s smart, he’s got a strong arm, he takes command of the offense and he’s really grown from last year to this year,’’ said Cedar Crest offensive coordinator Brandon Kirsch, who played the position at Cedar Crest and Purdue.

“I wanted to see him make the right reads in the run game and the pass game, and for the most part, he did.’’

One reliable read in the run game is handing the ball to Aadyn Richards, which Huber did on Crest’s first offensive snap, for a 46-yard gain that set up a touchdown.

Richards’ workload must be monitored, as tailback and the Falcons’ defensive fulcrum at middle linebacker. That was another positive checkmark; Richards has 66 yards and a TD on just six carries.

The Falcons also got 104 receiving yards and a touchdown from junior WR Nolan Groff, and 69 receiving yards and another TD, from junior wideout Ethan Heisey.

Still, the day’s most telling stat may have been Lebanon passing yards: zero. The Cedars run a spread offense inherited from former coach Gerry Yonchiuk, now at Central York. A three-player battle to replace Isaiah Rodriguez at quarterback this preseason has been won by senior Pedro DeArce, a running back last year.

The Cedars are big up front and DeArce is one of a few capable runners. They moved the ball effectively at times on the ground Saturday, and should be able to against much of its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three schedule.

But, despite playing from behind all afternoon, the Cedars threw it just five times Saturday. They’re still at the remedial level offensively.

The Cedars host Reading Friday. The Red Knights lost to McCaskey, Lebanon’s week-three opponent, 27-20 Saturday.

The Falcons host Gettysburg, which has had five straight winning seasons and beat Northwestern 34-13 Friday.