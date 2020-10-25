You never really know what you’ll get from year to year as far as fall colors go in Pennsylvania.

Some years, the show is spectacular, with lots of orange, yellow and red covering the landscape. Other years, we go straight from green to brown, then down.

This year seems to be a good one. And the time to get out to see nature’s annual color display is now.

According to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the foliage in Lancaster County and the rest of southeast Pennsylvania was considered to be “approaching best color” in the middle of last week.

The DCNR foliage guide says that means peak color is expected any day, and peak color usually lasts for about one week.

Most of the rest of the state was considered to be peaking in the middle of the week – which means there will be plenty of color for about the next week.

Only a handful of northern counties – McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Elk, Cameron and Centre – were considered to be “starting to fade,” the guide stated.

That means you’ve got about a week left of colorful trees that are rapidly dropping their leaves.

So if you’ve been thinking about taking a hike with your phone or your camera to capture some fall colors, don’t wait.

And yes, you can take some awesome photos just with your phone. Remember, composition is everything.

The photos you see on this page all were shot last weekend with my iPhone 11 in northcentral Pennsylvania at the Grand Canyon and Little Buffalo State Park.