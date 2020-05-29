Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz and Ertz's wife Julie expressed their support for the African American community and dismay at the current state of race relations in the U.S following the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The three athletes, Julie Ertz plays on the U.S. women's national soccer team, used their Twitter accounts to send the message.

Both tweets included religious references to being "equal," despite race.

Here are the tweets.