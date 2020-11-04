As the sun dropped out of sight in Neffsville’s western sky, turning what had been a day in May into a true November night, Manheim Township chilled the District Three playoff hopes of visiting Dallastown.

Taking a pass from Anika Krasnai, Caroline Wood buried a shot into the low left corner, pacing the Blue Streaks to a 1-0 victory.

With the win, Township (14-1) advances to Saturday’s Class 4A semifinal round, where they will host Central Dauphin, a 5-0 upset winner over third-seeded Central York, with the game time to be determined.

All season the Streaks have been a second-half team, and this outing was no different as Wood’s goal, her seventh this season, came 10:05 into the second half.

Not for a lack of first-half trying, though.

Dominating the first 15 minutes of the match, the Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Streaks pinned the Wildcats — runners-up to Central York in the YAIAA Division I race — in their defensive third, creating five of their 10 first-half chances and collecting their three corner kicks of the match.

Despite the domination, Township couldn’t penetrate the box and settled for longer shots easily handled by Dallastown keeper Haley Jamison.

“We had trouble getting up together,” Wood said. “We didn’t have as much movement off the ball as we’d like.”

Stuck in their own end, the Wildcats (12-3) mustered few opportunities. What opportunities there were came from the tenacity of Aidan Lese, who twice stole the ball just outside the offensive third. In the 15th minute she grabbed possession and fired a shot that one-hopped just in front of Streaks' keeper Al’Liyah McCloud.

Three minutes and another pilferage later, Lese passed off to Maggie Groh, who unleashed a rising knuckle-ball from the left wing, maybe 25 yards out.

“I wanted to make sure I got over top of it,” said McCloud, who gathered in the first shot for the save. “And the second one, I knew she was left-footed, so I just wanted to make sure I was on the (near) post."

Facing Groh, McCloud had a clear look at the shot and hauled in the second of her three saves. Stopping Lese with 25 minutes to play sealed McCloud’s ninth shutout of her first varsity season.

“It took a while for me to get here,” said the Streaks' senior keeper, who apprenticed behind the since-graduated Ali Quinn. “I’ve only played JV since freshman year.”

While McCloud was keeping Dallastown off the scoreboard, the Streaks kept grinding, creating combination possessions that ultimately paid dividends.

As the clock ticked under 30 minutes to play, Krasnai took control of a 50/50 ball out on the right wing.

“She made a good run, had a good move,” Wood said.

Taking Krasnai’s pass in the slot, Wood took aim from just outside the box.

“I had space open,” she said, “and took a touch to cut off the defender from the angle. I looked up and it was the first time all game I had a clear shot.”

Giving the Streaks a clear shot at the semifinals.