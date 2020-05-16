In an age of specialization, Carmine Taglieri was the ultimate generalist.

Over a four-decade career in sports and education, Taglieri, who passed away last month at 86, did it all.

“He was everywhere,’’ former Lancaster Catholic athletic director Terry Klugh said last week. “That’s why people loved him.’’

Everywhere, in this case, meant Lancaster Catholic and the surrounding community.

Taglieri taught phys ed, driver’s ed, and math at Catholic. At least.

“He was somehow certified to teach virtually everything,’’ Klugh said. “I don’t even know how that worked, how you got certified in all that stuff, but he was.’’

Taglieri coached football, basketball and track and field. He officiated football, basketball, softball, swimming, and track and field.

But he is best remembered for 25 transformational years as Lancaster Catholic’s AD.

“He was about as good an AD as a coach could ever want,’’ said Tony DiPaolo, the head football coach at Catholic for two stints that added up to 25 years and ended in 2002.

Taglieri guided Catholic’s athletic department from the late 1950s into the ‘80s. He did it with a style that could be described as both relentless and haphazard.

DiPaolo recalled a time, during preseason football camp, when the coaches couldn’t tape the players’ ankles because there was no tape.

DiPaolo called Taglieri, who admitted he’d forgotten to buy tape. DiPaolo soon found a compensatory case of beer on his desk.

“As if that was a substitute for tape,’’ DiPaolo said, laughing.

When Klugh was a junior-high football coach, he recalled hanging out in Taglieri’s office after school Fridays, killing time before scouting trips.

The pile of papers on Taglieri’s desk was always mountainous. The coaches would each throw in five bucks, and blindly pull a paper off the pile. Whoever pulled the oldest paper collected the money.

“It would be like, ‘I got 1966 …. I got 1963…’’

The chaos worked. Back in the day, Catholic wasn’t in a league in football. Taglieri always found a full season of games, even if it meant traveling to Philadelphia or Baltimore.

“Tag,’’ not only found the game, he found the best places to eat on the way home.

“Food was always on his mind,’’ DiPaolo said.

Taglieri was a joiner. Maybe the ultimate joiner - The Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the VFW (he served in the Army in the Korean War), the Italian-American Citizens Club, the Commercial Traveler’s Association, the Rainmakers Lodge and on and on.

Even near the end of his life, he remained involved in delivering donated food to charitable organizations.

“And he went to all the meetings,’’ Klugh said.

“He always had so many things going on,’’ said Pat Duffy, who coached basketball at Catholic in the Taglieri era. “But really, he was all Catholic High. It was like a family to him, and he’d do anything for his family.’’

As Catholic transitioned into the newly-formed Lancaster-Lebanon League in the 1970s, the school’s athletic program quadrupled in size in a relatively short time period. Tag found the money and managed the details. He was, by all accounts, a world-class fundraiser at a time when anything less may not have been enough.

“He saw how things were changing, how the league was going to change things for us,’’ Klugh said. “He made sure we didn’t miss the boat.’’

One more story. On home football Fridays, if the Crusaders had a comfortable lead and the ADs duties were done, Taglieri would sometimes ease away before the game was over.

On one such night, after the game, the officials approached DiPaolo, saying they hadn’t been paid.

“I knew where (Tag) was,’’ DiPaolo said.

He called the Knights of Columbus. Tag was there, of course. He came to the phone.

“Look in your shoe,’’ he told DiPaolo.

And there, in DiPaolo’s shoe, was the money.