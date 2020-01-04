A milestone moment and section facelifts dominated the storylines on Friday, when L-L League girls’ basketball teams came out of the holiday break in full force to resume section play — including head-to-head clashes for the first time this season for Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of notables and links for your reading pleasure …

SECTION 5

Lebanon Catholic 51, Annville-Cleona 42 — First up, a milestone moment on Assumption Hill, where Beavers’ coach Patti Hower hit a really, really, really big victory number: 750. Maria Pastal (season-high 20 points) and Alyssa Loser (14 points) sparked the offense, Lebanon Catholic (1-3, 6-5) took a 19-14 halftime lead and tacked on 32 second-half points, and Hower, in her 42nd season as the Beavers’ skipper, became just the second L-L League coach to hit the 750-victory plateau. The league’s all-time leader is former Lancaster Catholic coach Lamar Kauffman, who amassed 764 dubs. Hower is 14 shy of tying and 15 shy of snapping Kauffman’s hallowed mark. Makenzie Drane (season-high 16 points) and Alyssa Ulrich (11 points) led A-C (0-5, 1-10) on Friday — but the big news was Hower and her milestone win, as the Beavers snapped a 13-game section losing streak.

Congrats Coach Hower... always carries herself with class. A great representation of our league. — WarwickAthletics (@WarwickWarriors) January 4, 2020

Lancaster Mennonite 51, Columbia 37 — L-L League scoring leader Mariah Wilson (16 points) and Arianna Newlin (10 points) paced a balanced attack, and the Blazers (4-1, 7-3) raced out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead, led 29-15 at the half, and eased past the host Crimson Tide to remain with the lead pack in the section hunt. Audreanna Frazier (11 points) and MacKenzie Burke (10 points) led Columbia (2-3, 3-7). … Lancaster Country Day (4-0, 9-0) was idle on Friday, and the first-place Cougars — who are now the league's lone undefeated squad after Northern Lebanon fell on Friday — return to action on Tuesday with a first-place showdown game at Lancaster Mennonite.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 1

Hempfield 35, Penn Manor 32 — The Black Knights lived up to their end of the bargain, and set up a first-place showdown on Tuesday in the process. Lindsey Durkota popped in 14 points, and Hempfield outscored the host Comets 11-6 down the stretch to remain in a first-place tie with Cedar Crest. On Tuesday, the Knights (5-0, 7-4) will host the Falcons (5-0, 8-4) with sole possession of first place on the line in Landisville. Ella Hart (11 points) and Morgan Miller (11 points, three 3’s) paced Penn Manor (1-4, 3-7), which led 17-12 at the half and 26-24 heading into the fourth quarter. But Hempfield rallied, setting up Tuesday’s showdown against Cedar Crest, which improved to 5-0 in league games with a crossover victory against Conestoga Valley on Thursday:

Manheim Township 66, McCaskey 44 — Katie Bushong bucketed 22 points, Gracie Martin chipped in with 12 points, and the host Blue Streaks (4-1, 9-2) jumped out to a 30-14 halftime edge and cruised past the Red Tornado to remain a game behind Cedar Crest and Hempfield in the section chase. Malia Taylor hit three treys and scored 15 points for McCaskey (1-4, 3-8). … FYI: Township is at Hempfield next Friday, and with the Knights tangling with Cedar Crest on Tuesday, the Section 1 race will get a facelift next week.

SECTION 2

Warwick 44, Elizabethtown 39 — Let the Section 2 craziness begin. We had an inkling that this race could have its fair share of facelifts, and it got one on the first night back from the holiday breather. Lauren Pyle (14 points) and Jess Williamson (13 points) sparked the offense, and the host Warriors went 17-6 in the fourth quarter to force OT, and then Warwick outscored the Bears 5-0 in OT to win it. End result: E-town (2-3, 7-3) dipped into a second-place tie with Warwick (2-3, 4-5) and Lebanon (2-3, 3-7), while Ephrata took over sole possession of first place after the Mountaineers KO’d the Cedars on Friday. Jade Love-Morris scored 8 points for E-town, which led 24-10 at the half before Warwick roared back, forced OT and won it.

Ephrata 72, Lebanon 41 — There’s a new solo leader in the Section 2 race, and it’s the Mounts. Jocelyn Umana (season-high 19 points), Gabbie Gerola-Hill (16 points), Jasmine Griffin (14 points) and Carly Holochuck (season-high 11 points) all scored in double-digits, and Ephrata (3-2, 7-4) hit the host Cedars with a 42-point first-half blitz and knocked Lebanon (2-3, 3-7) out of a first-place tie. Giahny Correa scored 18 points for the Cedars.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 37, Lampeter-Strasburg 28 — The Barons took care of business, grabbing a 20-13 lead at the break and then sliding past the Pioneers. Maddie Knier poured in 18 points and Kassidy Michael scored 10 points to pace host Central, which is now in a first-place tie with Solanco, which topped Garden Spot on Friday. Emma Drouillard had 9 points for L-S (2-3, 4-6), which fell out of a three-way tie for first place with the Barons (3-2, 8-3) and the Golden Mules.

Solanco 48, Garden Spot 35 — Jenna Dombach (season-high 18 points, four 3’s) and Jade Eshelman (14 points) led the scoring brigade, and the host Golden Mules (3-2, 5-6) pounced early for a 13-4 lead and a 28-14 edge at the half to remain in a first-place tie with Manheim Central. Olivia Usner (season-high 15 points) paced the Spartans (0-5, 2-9).

Cocalico 56, Donegal 37 — Finally, a basketball game for the host Eagles, who were back on the floor for the first time since Dec. 20. And Cocalico had a triumphant return to the court; Hannah Custer (season-high 19 points), Kiersten Shipton (11 points), Naleah Sauder (10 points) and Izzy Mack (10 points) all hit for double-figures, and the Eagles (2-3, 3-6) raced out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead and coasted past the Indians. IUP recruit Kiera Baughman poured in 24 points for Donegal (1-4, 4-7).

SECTION 4

Elco 48, Octorara 25 — Kelly Eckhart (17 points) and Ashley Yoh (14 points) sparked the Raiders’ offense, and Elco (4-1, 6-5) bolted to a 30-10 halftime lead and never looked back, remaining a game behind Lancaster Catholic in the section hunt. Jamera Brown bucketed 10 points for the host Braves (1-4, 1-8).

Also in Section 4 on Friday, Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon rekindled their rivalry in Fredericksburg, with sole possession of first place on the line. In an instant-classic OT grudge match, the Crusaders survived. Here’s the game story …

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite at Cocalico, 1:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Northern Lebanon, 2:30 p.m. (FYI: At Northern Lebanon Middle School)

York at McCaskey, 4 p.m.

Penn Manor at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

WEST YORK SHOWCASE

Manheim Central vs. Red Lion, 11:15 a.m. (LNP coverage)

Solanco vs. New Oxford, 1 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Conestoga Valley vs. Eastern York, 2:45 p.m. (LNP coverage)

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage