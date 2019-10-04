Annville-Cleona and Pequea Valley school districts announced Friday morning that tonight's Section 3 football game between the Little Dutchmen and the Braves will now be played Saturday at noon in Annville.

The game was postponed because of a car accident involving Annville-Cleona players on Thursday night, according to an email from A-C's athletic department.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, PV’s varsity Football game with A-C has been postponed until Saturday 10/5 at noon. Please keep Annville- Cleona families in your thoughts. https://t.co/zmKFOPTVvU — Pequea Valley Ath. (@PV_Athletics) October 4, 2019

Three Annville-Cleona football players -- two under the age of 18 -- were taken to Hershey Medical Center for injures from the crash, which happened around 5:26 p.m., at the intersection of Palmyra-Bellegrove and Syner roads.

The crash entrapped the front-seat passenger, who was freed about 10-15 minutes after first responders arrived, police said.

As of this morning, two students have been released from the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was an adult male and refused medical attention.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Breaking news reporter Ty Lohr contributed to this story.

