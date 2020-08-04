Thumbing through some Lancaster-Lebanon League football items, prepping for the 2020 season — whenever it gets started — and came across some fun stats and notables …

Still marveling about Noah Palm’s career at Cocalico, where he put together the senior year of all senior years last fall by being named Class 5A Player of the Year by three media outlets after passing and rushing for 1,000-plus yards while helping the Eagles win D3 gold.

Of all of Palm’s fancy numbers — and there are scads of them — this might be my favorite: In three-plus years behind center — he took some random snaps as a ninth-grader and he was the full-time starter for three full seasons in Denver — Palm was intercepted just four times in 268 attempts. Four. And two came in one game.

Yeah, Cocalico doesn’t go up top very often, we get it. But three-plus years and 268 attempts is a pretty big sample size. Palm didn’t throw a single pick until his junior season, and he finished his career in Denver with 2,430 passing yards with 28 TD strikes, and 4,202 rushing yards with 83 TD runs. That’s 6,632 all-purpose yards and 111 touchdowns. And that’s just on offense; Palm was also an all-state safety pick, and he’s ticketed to play in the secondary at the University of New Hampshire.

Palm finished seventh on the league’s all-time rushing chart, and he’s the only QB in L-L League history to rush for more than 4,000 yards. Just nine players in league history — dating back to 1972 — have amassed 4,000-plus yards. Here’s the list: Roman Clay, Lancaster Catholic (5,940 yards), Tommy Long, Lebanon Catholic (5,662 yards), Austin Hartman, Cocalico (5,107 yards), Kevin Kelley, Conestoga Valley (4,991 yards), Jaren Hayes, Cedar Crest (4,882 yards), Mike Kitchen, Lebanon (4,366 yards), Noah Palm, Cocalico (4,202 yards), Mike Madara, Donegal (4,197 yards), Tab Musser, Cocalico (4,092). … How good has Cocalico’s Navy/Flexbone attack been over the years? Three Eagles’ players grace this elite list, and the Phil Kauffman/Dave Gingrich coaching duo has produced dozens and dozens of 1,000-yard backs over the years; Hartman, Palm and Musser are three of the best who have ever come through the league.

As mentioned, Palm was the 10th different player in L-L League history to have a 1,000-yard passing/1,000-yard rushing season. Here’s that list: Jarryd Moyer, Manheim Central (2003: 1,547 pass, 1,006 rush); Arron Achey, Elco (2008: 1,116 pass, 1,187 rush); Arron Achey, Elco (2009: 2,026 pass, 1,145 rush); Justin Gorman, Manheim Central (2009: 2,245 pass, 1,113 rush); Mark Pyles, Lebanon (2013: 2,518 pass, 1,028 rush); Sam Kramer, Hempfield (2014: 1,216 pass, 1,015 rush); Sam Kramer, Hempfield (2015: 1,102 pass, 1,234 rush); Bryan Downey, Lancaster Catholic (2015: 1,240 pass, 1,024 rush); Kody Kegarise, Manheim Central (2016: 2,314 pass, 1,610 rush); Mark Himmelsbach, Hempfield (2017: 1,437 pass, 1,483 rush); Cameron Roth, Garden Spot (2017: 2,480 pass, 1,035 rush); Noah Palm, Cocalico (2019: 1,014 pass, 1,432 rush).

Three players from Manheim Central grace the list, including Moyer, who was the first L-L League player to do it — in 2003, when the Barons won PIAA gold in the Snow Bowl. … Achey and Kramer both did it twice. … The “best” season in that mix belongs to Kegarise, who totaled 3,924 yards for Central in 2016 — on the way to pocketing the Maxwell Club PA Player of the Year Award. … Pyles also won the Maxwell Club Award after his 1,000/1,000 season in 2013 for Lebanon.

NUGGETS

Four rookie head coaches this season in L-L League circles, including George Eager (Hempfield), Chris Maiorino (Lancaster Catholic), Bryan Strohl (Cocalico) and Frank Isenberg (Lebanon). … Eager, 33, is the youngest coach in the league. … Strohl is Cocalico’s third coach since 1974. That’s it. Phil Kauffman was on the job from 1975 until 2003, and Dave Gingrich called the shots the last 16 years. In fact, Strohl is just the fifth coach in the L-L League era in program history, along with Kauffman, Gingrich, Fred Murren, Joe Burton and Jim Paul.

Longest-tenured L-L League football coaches: John Manion (23rd season at L-S); Mark Evans (23rd season between Manheim Township and Elco); Bob Locker (20th season at Warwick); Gerad Novak (19th season, in two stints, at Conestoga Valley). … Coaching milestones to watch this fall: Manion (168-82 overall) needs seven victories for 175; Evans (142-98 overall) needs eight victories for 150; Locker (98-101 overall) needs two victories for 100; and Roy Wall (46-57 overall in 11th season at Northern Lebanon) needs four victories for 50.

More L-L League coaching trivia: Of the current 24-team setup, which teams have had the fewest head coaches dating back to the inception of the league in 1972? That would be three teams, with just four coaches apiece over that span: Donegal — Gayne Deshler (1972-2000), Bill Groff (2001-2008), Jeff Polites (2009-2017), Chad Risberg (2018-present). … Manheim Central — Jim Forsha (1972-1974), George Male (1975-1980), Mike Williams (1981-2014), Dave Hahn (2015-present). … Wilson — John Gurski (1975-1982), Gerry Slemmer (1983-1997), Jim Cantafio (1998-2005), Doug Dahms (2006-present). … There are some pretty awesome names on that list, including Williams, who led the Barons to 348 wins, most in L-L League and D3 history. And Wilson plays in Gurski Stadium in West Lawn. If they put your name on a stadium, you did something right.

And this: The plan is to launch the daily 3 L-L League football facts post on the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 10. Nobody knows for sure what's going to happen with the schedules, per COVID-19 concerns, so stay tuned. And yes, even if things get pushed back, we will have the annual LNP preseason tab preview coming out later this month.

