Little League International on Thursday announced the cancellation of its seven World Series tournaments and associated regional qualifying events.

What that means for Little League teams in Lancaster County varies for each organization.

The teams that actually compete in the Little League World Series tournament based in Williamsport are those in the major division, which is for players ages 9 to 12. The only Little League organizations in Lancaster's District 23 that have teams slated to compete in the major division in 2020 are Elizabethtown, Octorara and Warwick.

However, the Little League still hosts World Series tournaments in its six remaining baseball and softball divisions at other locations.

The teams that actually make it to World Series tournaments are all-star teams of the top players from a Little League organization. For instance, at the end of each regular season, the Warwick Little League selects its top players from teams from one age group that then make up its all-star team, which then compete in a district tournament against all-star teams from other Little League organizations in Lancaster County. The winner of that district tournament then moves on to a sectional tournament against winners from neighboring districts, or counties.

"And then it goes to states and then regionals," Warwick Little League president Spencer Todd said.

So a lot has to happen to even reach a Little League World Series tournament to begin with. However, Todd said the cancellation on the part of Little League International actually betters the chances of organizations to get a summer 2020 season in, because they won't be beholden to a timeline to qualify for those end-of-season tournaments.

“Every kid deserves a dream to get a chance to play in Williamsport, but realistically the chances of that are so difficult," Todd said. "Not having the World Series, it stinks. ... Everybody looks forward to it. But with that not having to happen in August, it goes back and allows us, if we’re able, (to have) a little bit more time to facilitate a regular season.”

Little League designates Lancaster County as Pennsylvania's District 23, which is made up of more than 1,000 players across varying age levels on teams from Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lancaster Rec, Manheim Central, Octorara, Solanco and Warwick.

Their 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in mid-April.

"Our goal is to start June 1," District 23 administrator Jennie Todd said. "We’d be looking at an eight-week regular season with a district tournament at the end, possibly followed by a section tournament.”

She also said that one big loss for District 23 as a result of the cancellation is that, "our Challenger Lancaster program was invited to go to the Little League World Series this year."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Challenger Lancaster is a baseball league for children and adults with special needs.

“There are two Challenger programs that are invited to play each year,” Jennie Todd said. “They play on the morning before the United States title game (of the Little League World Series).”

Teams from California and Ohio were originally slated to compete in this year’s Challenger game in Williamsport. However, California pulled out in recent months as the coronavirus spread.

“Pennsylvania was next up on the list,” Todd said. “So obviously that was a huge deal to be chosen. But as it turns out we will now not be going this year.”

Instead, the California-Ohio matchup will be held at the 2021 Little League World Series, and the Challenger Lancaster team will take part in the 2022 game.

“That’s a huge impact,” Todd said.

Like District 23, Challenger Lancaster's 2020 season is also on hold.

Jennie Todd said the reality of the season happening will come down to what status of reopening Lancaster County will be in by June 1 under the parameters outlined by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We’ll see how it goes,” she said. “Let’s hope we get out there.”