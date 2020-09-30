From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. First, this stat, which kind of boggles the mind: Wilson is 28-0 all-time vs. Penn Manor in varsity tackle football games. There were some close-calls sprinkled in there — Wilson rallied late for a 14-7 win in Millersville in 2012, and the Bulldogs held off the Comets 21-14 in West Lawn in 2013 — but Wilson has absolutely owned this series. And the Bulldogs will go for two wins in a row this season on Friday, when the Comets gas up the bus and pay a visit to Berks County. Penn Manor has had to cope with a couple of hot offenses in its first two games: The Comets yielded 335 yards in a 43-13 setback against Warwick, then gave up 381 yards in a 40-7 setback against Hempfield. Now Penn Manor gets a momentum-building Bulldogs’ bunch coming off a 31-28 dub against rival Manheim Township, in a game where RB Jadyn Jones sashayed for 237 yards and a pair of scores. So it’ll be yet another tricky D assignment for the Comets. Meanwhile, Wilson must keep tabs on PM QB Luke Braas (250 passing yards, 2 TD) and vet weapons like RB Isaiah Stoltzfus (146 yards, 1 TD) and WR Isaac Hostetter (8-146, 1 TD). Wilson’s defense has bent — the Bulldogs gave up 48 points and 355 yards in a Week 1 loss against rival Governor Mifflin, and they yielded 28 points and 423 yards last week against Manheim Township — but you get the feeling that unit will only get stronger the deeper the season goes. Keep an eye on Wilson D-end Ethan Capitano (5 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup) to be a pest off the edge Friday vs. Penn Manor.

2. That’s one game now in the books for Conestoga Valley, which dropped a 41-0 decision at Warwick last Saturday night. As documented, it’s been a weird month for the Buckskins, who had to hit the pause button a day before their Sept. 12 scrimmage at Lampeter-Strasburg to quarantine because of positive coronavirus tests in the school district. That meant no practices, no scrimmage and no Week 1 game vs. Daniel Boone. And then came a trip to Warwick to take on the rampaging Warriors, who were playing to earn the 100th career victory for their coach, and with their all-state QB back under center. CV was minus its top returning offensive lineman, and was breaking in a rookie QB. One definite positive from Saturday: RB Booper Johnson is healthy, and he took the rock early and often. We figured CV would ride Johnson with a newbie signal-caller and a revamped O-line. And Johnson answered the bell with 65 yards on 21 hard-fought carries against Warwick’s aggressive, hard-charging, turnover-forcing defense. The Warriors pilfered three passes, but Johnson was up to the challenge. CV has its home opener Friday vs. Elizabethtown, which must keep Johnson under wraps. Bears’ D-end Elijah Reitmeyer is off to a hot start off the edge, with seven tackles, including two sticks for losses, a sack and two fumble recoveries. He’s been active — and he’ll need to help E-town’s D limit Johnson in this Section 2 clash.

3. Lancaster Catholic’s defense is giving up 256 yards a game — third-best among Section 3 teams — and the Crusaders have yielded 354 rushing yards, including 180 last week in a 13-7 setback vs. Donegal. Safe to say Catholic’s defense will be tested by Lampeter-Strasburg’s multi-purpose, field-stretching offensive attack on Friday, when the Crusaders head over to Lampeter to take a stab at the undefeated, piping-hot Pioneers. We were anxious to see how L-S QB Sean McTaggart would fare coming back from an ACL injury. Here’s your answer: 20 of 32 for 275 yards with three TD tosses, and 134 rushing yards and three TD keepers. He hasn’t been picked. He’s the top-ranked passer in the league. And he passed for 160 yards and rushed for 112 yards last week in a win at Lebanon. L-S is averaging 45 points and 365 yards a game. Catholic, looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2017, must do some serious game-planning to curtail the Pioneers. We’ll have our eyes on Crusaders’ DE Devin Atkinson to blow stuff up at the line of scrimmage, and make McTaggart and L-S’s offense earn every inch.

