Eight games into the 2016 season, Penn State was 6-2, with September losses at Pitt and at Michigan (49-10) but also a week-seven, paradigm-shifting upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State.

The following week, Nov. 4, I wrote an examination of what was possible for that Penn State season that was supposed to be whimsical and half-serious.

If sentences like, “OK, now we’re just being silly,’’ didn’t make that clear, the odds I made up (75-to-1 to make the Rose Bowl, 100-1 to make the Orange Bowl, 125-1 to win the Big Ten Championship and 250-1 to win the national championship) should have.

Penn State routed Iowa week nine. A week later nos. 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9 lost on the same Saturday. No. 2 was Michigan, which lost to Iowa.

Most of the things that had to happen, to turn whimsical and half-serious into reality, happened. In a week-and-a-half.

When Ohio State executed its ritual beating of Michigan week 12, Penn State locked up the Big Ten East. It would win the Big Ten, make the Rose Bowl, and barely miss the national championship playoff, finishing fifth.

There’s a lot to be said for silly.

But in 2019, Penn State doesn’t even need madness. It would likely have to mess up a little to “settle,’’ for the Rose or Orange Bowls.

As for the playoff, if the Lions, undefeated and ranked fifth by AP, win out, they’re in. Obviously.

The possibility worth talking about is making the playoff with an 11-1 regular season, with the loss to Ohio State week 11. In that case, the following things, in order of importance, have to happen:

1. Penn State gives Ohio State a good game. The Buckeyes are seen, increasingly, as having been the best, most complete team in the country for every snap of this season. A loss in Columbus won’t, and shouldn’t, sink Penn State. A blowout loss might.

2. A Clemson loss. The Tigers’ (9-0) schedule isn’t much, but they still have well-coached, overachieving Wake Forest Nov. 16 and are at South Carolina Nov. 30, plus the ACC championship game.

South Carolina will be coming off an open date (as will Clemson), and beat Georgia Oct. 12.

3. A second loss for the LSU-Alabama loser. LSU has Texas A&M at home Nov. 30, the same day Bama goes to Auburn for the Iron Bowl.

There’s also the possibility that Georgia could beat the Alabama-LSU winner in the SEC championship game. Who knows what that could mean, but the guess here is it would not help Penn State

Penn State’s schedule, metrics and overall resume would probably be favorable among a one-loss group including, say, the Big 12 champion (Oklahoma/Baylor), Pac-12 champion (Oregon/Utah) and Clemson.

Indeed, it is entirely possible that the winners and losers of the LSU-Alabama and Penn State-Ohio State game could comprise the playoff field.

That’s right, a national championship playoff involving only two of the Power Five conferences. If you favor an eight-team playoff, root for that scenario, which would guarantee it.

There will be weirdness, of course, which could render all of the above moot. Bear in mind that the week after it hosts Penn State, Ohio State goes to Michigan, where the Wolverines could be an awfully live underdog

Bear in mind also that, at this point in 2016, according to me, Penn State was 250-1 to win the national championship. At this moment, they’re 16-1, according to vegasinsider.com.