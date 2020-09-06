From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Safe to say multiple Section 4 coaches and offensive coordinators will be busy during camp and the Sept. 11-12 scrimmages, as four of the six teams in the new-look section are searching for full-time quarterbacks. That’s a lot of new snap-takers. And yes, it’s still weird saying Section 4; the L-L goes to four sections in football for the first time since the inception of the league in 1972 this fall. It’ll grow on us in due time, I’m sure. Anyway … the only two teams in Section 4 returning full-time quarterbacks are Elco, with all-state pick Braden Bohannon back for his fourth year behind center, and Pequea Valley, with Nate Fisher set to return for the Braves. The other four teams are having camp battles and/or breaking in new guys. Here’s a sampling ...

Annville-Cleona: Veer meister Junior Bours graduated, and he was quite the dual-threat in the Little Dutchmen’s option scheme; last fall he passed for 974 yards with eight TD strikes, and he rushed for 738 yards with — get this — 20 TD keepers. He was a weapon, and helped A-C win a district playoff game for the first time in school history. Skipper Matt Gingrich listed a pair of quarterbacks on his preseason depth chart: Jake Mills, a junior, and Gavin Keller, a sophomore, and neither of those guys has taken a varsity snap. A-C hosts Elizabethtown for a 6 p.m. scrimmage next Saturday, and the Dutchmen open up Sept. 18 at Donegal, which is thinking big in Section 3. We’ll see who survives the camp battle and is taking snaps then for A-C. ... The complete L-L League football scrimmage schedule is here.

Columbia: Gone is Matt McCleary, a 2,000-yard passer who tossed a league-leading 32 TD strikes in the Crimson Tide’s pass-happy attack last fall. There doesn’t appear to be a battle in camp, but there is a new guy taking snaps: Coach Bud Kyle has named junior Robert Footman as Columbia’s new QB. Footman battled some injury issues last fall, but he’s been on the field before for the Tide. Now he’s tasked with stepping in for McCleary. The good news: Sure-handed wideouts Darnell Tucker, Michael Poole, Demetrius Diaz-Ellis and Keegin Zink — plus an armada of returning O-line blockers up front — are due back for the Tide, so Footman will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. His job: Getting the ball out quickly to those flank playmakers.

Northern Lebanon: The Vikings lost a good one in Ethan Borcky, who threw for 1,796 yards with 11 TD tosses last fall. Northern Lebanon also lost key-cog wideouts Nate Leedy-Reidel and Alex Folmer to graduation, so there will be an entirely new pitch-and-catch cast in Fredericksburg. Borcky was the only QB to take snaps for the Vikes last season; the only other quarterbacks listed on Northern Lebanon’s carryover roster are senior Nate Shirk and junior Ethan Ebersole. The Vikes scrimmage at Hamburg next Saturday at 10 a.m., and then open up Sept. 18 at home vs. Lebanon. We’re anxious to see who will be taking snaps when the Cedars come to town for a good, old-fashioned Lebanon County backyard scrap.

Octorara: In their first two seasons as full-time L-L League members, the Braves went with a rotating 2-QB system, and from all indications, it worked out pretty well. Last fall, Jansen Schempp passed for 785 yards with five TD tosses, and he rushed for 834 yards with seven scores, and Nick Mattingly threw for 117 yards and rushed for 150 yards with a couple of touchdowns. When they weren’t taking snaps, that duo lined up all over the place, including wideout. Is coach Jed King going with the 2-QB system again? Can’t say for sure, but this we know: Octorara has fiddled with its offense this offseason, and will likely show some Wing-T looks this time around. King listed a pair of quarterbacks on his preseason depth chart: Weston Stoltzfus, a junior, and Paul Murray, a sophomore. Octorara scrimmages next Saturday at 10 a.m. at Solanco, and then opens up Sept. 18 at Schuylkill Valley. We shall see who is piloting the Braves’ new-look attack then.

As for Bohannon and Fisher, they both know their way around a pocket. Bohannon is coming off a monster campaign for Elco; he passed for 486 yards with five TD tosses, and he rushed for 1,557 yards with 19 TD keepers for the Raiders, who went to the D3 playoffs for the second year in a row. Fisher is a late-bloomer who didn’t start playing football until his high school days. After taking over the full-time duties for PV last fall, he passed for 266 yards and a couple of touchdowns, and he rushed for 39 yards and a TD. Fisher is a whirling dervish, spark-plug kind of player.

2. We continue to marvel about the special specialists that currently call the L-L League home. Multiple kicker/punter types participated in the Kohl’s Scholarship Camp earlier this summer in Tennessee, and multiple kicker/punter types have earned Kohl’s national rankings in their respective classes. There will be seven returning league all-star punters this season, including: Section 1 honorable mention Kaleb Brown at Wilson (33.2 yards per punt with a long of 49 yards and five punts downed inside the 20); Section 2 honorable mention Cade Denlinger at Elizabethtown (30.3 yards per punt with a long of 42 yards and two punts downed inside the 20); Section 3 first-teamer Daniel Mueller at Lancaster Catholic (Kohl’s has the Crusaders’ booter at No. 8 among Class of 2022 punters, with a 4.5-star rating); Section 3 second-teamer Brock Boyer at Ephrata (34.5 yards per punt with a long of 53 yards and five punts downed inside the 20); Section 3 honorable mention Matt Carvajal at Lebanon; Section 3 honorable mention Mac Plummer at Annville-Cleona (31.3 yards per punt with a long of 42 yards and one punt downed inside the 20; he also holds the L-L League record with a 54-yard field goal); and Section 3 honorable mention Ryan Keating at Octorara (30.3 yards per punt with a long of 44 yards and one punt downed inside the 20). When their teams are in a pickle, those seven punters know how to get the job done and flip field position.

3. In case you missed it, Warwick senior Nolan Rucci has released his final five colleges: Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. The Warriors’ sought-after O-line stud will make his announcement on Tuesday. Stay tuned.

