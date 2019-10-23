Lancaster Country Day's Cameron Young stumbled, with his back to the goal, in the 17th minute of the Cougars' District Three Class A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Harrisburg Christian. Young maintained possession of the ball, bounced up, turned off a defender, avoided a sliding tackle from another and tucked a shot into the goal to open the scoring.
Young netted two goals Wednesday for Lancaster Country Day, which held of the Knights for a 2-1 victory, securing a spot in a semifinal, scheduled for Saturday at noon at Camp Hill's Memorial Park, top-seeded Halifax. It's the second consecutive trip to the district semifinals for the No. 5 Cougars (12-4-2).
"This team has been through some ups and downs," said Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson. "We've had some good wins. We've been down, and have come back from behind. They've battled through, and I think they're coming together at the right time."
GOAL, Lancaster Coubtry Day. Cameron Young slices through the Harrisburg Christian defense to put the Cougars up 1-0 at 7:01. pic.twitter.com/d6LRIawMbX— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 23, 2019
Wilson's team weathered an early surge from the Knights (9-2-1), who sent a shot on Lancaster Country Day goalkeeper Mike Korenkiewicz (seven saves) from midfield at the opening whistle.
But after the fourth minute, the Cougars controlled play.
"Once we settled in," Wilson said, "we started getting chances. I thought we had some really good chances in the second half, too."
Matt Puleo answered Young's first goal, tying the game on a direct kick from just inside midfield in the 25th minute and catching the Cougars off guard.
But less than five minutes later, the Cougars answered. Ryan Nguyen plucked the ball from the Knights and led a transition rush, drawing in a defender on the left wing before dishing to Nguyen, who popped in the go-ahead goal.
"(Young) and Ryan really worked well together," Wilson said. "They pulled the defense apart and found each other."
GOAL, Lancaster Country Day. In transition, Ryan Nguyen sets up Cameron Young for his second of the game. It puts the Cougars up 2-1 on Harrisburg Christian at 29:51. pic.twitter.com/UlLHcvHmMK— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 23, 2019
The momentum continued in the second half. The Cougars, with the wind and a late-afternoon sun at their backs, pressured the Harrisburg Christian defense. Harrisburg Christian goalkeeper Alex Mitchell turned away all five shots he faced in the second half, and nine shots overall.
At the other end, the Lancaster Country Day defense prevented Harrisburg Christian from sustaining an offensive rhythm.
"They're just so organized defensively," Harrisburg Christian coach Jon Bassoff You're just throwing balls in there and hoping that they mess it up and that you get a chance. We had one right at the end where it fell to our feet, and we couldn't put it in."
The Knights mustered a final rally that culminated with a corner kick in the game's final minute. Lancaster Country Day cleared the chance. Seconds later, the final buzzer sounded.
"They're a formidable team," Wilson said. "We needed to finish another chance. Unfortunately, we didn't, but we were lucky to get out of here without going to OT."
Halifax 3, Dayspring Christian 0: The top-seeded Wildcats (17-1) took an early lead and never looked back, eliminating the No. 8 Warriors (13-6-1).