Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher will report to spring training Wednesday with the rest of KC's backstops and pitchers.
Gallagher a Manheim Township grad, will be vying with Meibrys Viloria to backup starting catcher Salvador Perez.
Perez missed all of last season recovering from ulnar collateral ligament surgery, according to the Royals website.
To reduce the stress on his body, Perez is expected to play fewer games behind the plate and more games at first base and as a designated hitter, as reported by Lynn Worthy at KansasCity.com.
That means the No. 2 catcher will see significant playing time.
Gallagher, who was selected by the Royals in the second round of the 2011 draft, made his major league debut in 2017.
In 45 games, Gallagher compiled 126 at-bats hitting .238 with a .312 on-base percentage last season.
Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com
After starting slow (he hit just .100 in his first 14 games of in 2019), Gallagher hit .302 (26 for 86) in his final 31 games. Seven of his last 12 hits were extra-base hits.
Cam Gallagher game-by-game stats from ESPN.com
Gallagher, 27, also went on the injured list last season with a left oblique strain on Aug. 8. Despite being activated Sept. 1, he did not play a game after Aug. 4.
Gallagher's transactions from Royals' website
Viloria, who hit .211 while catching 42 games last season, has a higher ceiling, according to Worthy. So they may want him to catch every day in the minors.
Meibrys Viloria's stats via baseball-reference.com
Gallagher gets points for his familiarity with the pitching staff.