Led by senior quarterback Caden Keefer, Ephrata’s spread offense racked up 284 yards on the ground Friday night. Consequently, the Mountaineers rang up a third straight victory, 56-0 over visiting Pequea Valley in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three action.
X's and O's
During a tight Week Eight win over Lebanon, Keefer surpassed Jeremy Franck as Ephrata's all-time leading passer, and entered Week Nine just 17 yards shy of 3,000 career passing yards.
In perhaps his final home game as a Mountaineer, Keefer completed 8 of 11 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns — an 8-yarder to Kyle Raudenbush and a 16-yarder to Tucker Parmer — with one interception. He also ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Key statistics
Whenever the Braves zeroed in on Keefer's arm, Ephrata (5-3 L-L, 5-4 overall) found success with its ground game, able to rack up 144 rushing yards and four touchdowns by halftime — a 3-yarder from Keefer, a 50-yarder from Miracle Wratto, and two scores from Richard Greer of 1 and 13 yards.
Pequea Valley's offense, which had averaged 120.5 yards per game (ranked last in the L-L League), stalled early and often, amassing just 91 total yards and lost their third game in a row via shutout.
Running back Antonio Lazar (12 carries for 36 yards, two receptions for 32 yards) and QB Nate Fisher (4 of 14 passes for 53 yards with three interceptions) led the Braves (0-8, 0-9) offensively.
Turning point
With just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter, Keefer accounted for the deciding score on a 3-yard scamper.
Stars of the game
Greer (62 yards, two TDs) and Wratto (59 yards, two TDs) combined for 121 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Ephrata.
Up next
Pequea Valley will visit Lancaster Catholic in Week 10 — where the Crusaders can clinch the outright Section Three title with a win — while Ephrata will travel to Octorara, looking for a victory and help to potentially nab a District Three Class 5A playoff spot, as the Mounts go for their first winning season since 2003.