LEBANON — Manheim Township picked up its first win of the season with a convincing 49-14 win over Cedar Crest in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football on Friday night.

Star of the game

Any number of Township's players could make an argument for this honor, but Cade Clancy set the tone early. The senior running back scored the first two touchdowns of the game on back-to-back Blue Streaks' snaps. He scored on a 39-yard pass from Evan Clark on which he was wide open to put the visitors up 7-0 with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

After a punt return put the Streaks (1-1 L-L, 1-2 overall) deep in Falcons' territory, Clancy scored again on a 19-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 advantage with 6:43 left in the first. Clancy finished with 10 carries for 107 yards.

Turning point

Between the aforementioned touchdowns by Clancy, Cedar Crest (1-1, 1-2) muffed a kickoff and had to start its possession at the 3. On first down, the Falcons had an open man near midfield, but the pass was dropped. Though it was unlikely Cedar Crest could have stopped the Streaks' avalanche of points, a big play early may have slowed the pace.

Key statistic

Perhaps no stat demonstrated the Streaks' dominance than this: The first 53 snaps of the game were all taken on the Falcons' end of the field. Thus, it is hardly surprising that Township's average starting position in the first half was the Falcons' 31-yard line, and Cedar Crest's average starting position was its own 16. That led to touchdowns on the Streaks’ first seven possessions.

Up next

The Streaks will look to have their first winning streak next week at Penn Manor. The Falcons will look to get back up at home against Hempfield.