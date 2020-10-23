If fantasy football existed in the high school ranks, Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy and Evan Clark would be the backfield combo to have in your lineup these days.

A week after rushing for 134 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Hempfield, Clancy scored four more touchdowns this week.

Clark, meanwhile, threw four touchdown passes.

Not bad for a half, eh?

Clancy rushed for a pair of scores and hauled in two of Clark’s TD passes as the Township offense erupted in the first half and cruised to a 56-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One win over McCaskey on Friday night in Neffsville.

Fantasy numbers

Clancy had 57 yards rushing and 64 yards receiving in the first half to go along with his four scores. He now has 13 touchdowns this season (nine rushing, four receiving).

Clark completed 18 of 24 passes for 234 yards in his half of play. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes this season and has yet to thrown an interception.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Streaks (4-1 L-L, 4-2 overall) put up 322 total yards in the first half as the Streaks opened a 42-7 lead.

Tornado power

McCaskey’s two touchdowns came via the long-distance connection between Matthew Remash and Isaac Burks.

Remash hooked up with Burks for a 79-yard score with 3:37 left in the first quarter, which cut the Streaks’ lead to 21-7 at the time.

Trailing 49-7 in the third quarter, Remash found Burks again for a 66-yard scoring strike.

Of McCaskey’s 266 total yards in the game, the Remash-Burks combo accounted for 155 of them.

Up next

The Streaks will welcome Cocalico to Neffsville next Friday, while McCaskey (0-4, 0-6) travels to Witmer to take on Conestoga Valley.