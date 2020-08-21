Let the games begin.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday voted 25-5 to approve fall sports across the state, foregoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s strong recommendation that athletics be pushed back until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Two board members were absent from Friday’s meeting. Principals representative Jon Bauer, District Seven treasurer Michael Allison, School Boards CEO Nathan Mains, District Eight chair Karen Arnold and School Administration representative LeeAnn Wentzel cast the no votes.

"I wouldn't call this a sigh of relief," PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. "I think the board took two weeks to very seriously weigh what their constituents were saying."

Individual schools can still opt out of the fall season, and teams around the state can begin practice as early as Aug. 24. The PIAA will monitor the season closely, and still wants to give as many student-athletes across the state to compete as possible. Lombardi said if there's an area in the state where less teams are playing, the PIAA will explore options to get them a season during the school years.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes, that means golf practices can begin Aug. 24, football heat acclimatization practices can begin Aug. 31, and all other fall sports practices can begin Sept. 4. L-L League junior high sports can begin Sept. 8.

The football season will start the Sept. 17-18-19 weekend, and all other fall seasons will begin Sept. 22. All teams will play truncated schedules, with fewer teams qualifying for postseason playoff tournaments.

For now, teams can continue summer workouts, following the health and safety plans instituted by individual school districts.

Asked about fans being able to attend games and events, Lombardi said school must abide to the current mandates set by Gov. Wolf, meaning 250 at an outdoor gathering and 25 at an indoor, or gym, gathering. Lombardi said he'll seek guidance from the state about potentially raising those numbers.

This story will be updated