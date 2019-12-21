Craziness all over the place on Friday in L-L League girls’ basketball action, with a couple of buzzer-beaters, a scoring record, a wild finish at Elco, and section facelifts, as the league’s holiday break has arrived. When all 26 teams return the first week of January, Section 1, 2, 3 and 4 will begin head-to-head section play. Here is Friday’s roundup, with plenty of news, notes, stats and links mixed in there …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Ephrata 42, Manheim Township 40 — The top of the Section 1 standings looks different, after the host Mountaineers stunned the Blue Streaks on Gabbie Gerola-Hill’s buzzer-beater. Township led 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but Ephrata outscored the Streaks 10-4 down the stretch, and Gerola-Hill, who scored 10 points, won it at the horn, knocking the Streaks (3-1, 6-2) out of a 3-way tie for first place in Section 1; with wins, Cedar Crest and Hempfield are now knotted for the top spot at the holiday break. Jasmine Griffin popped in 18 points for Ephrata, which grabbed a 12-6 first-quarter lead before Township answered; the Streaks used a 12-2 third-quarter spree to grab a 4-point lead heading into the fourth, but Gerola-Hill stuck-back her own miss and won it at the horn, as the Mounts (2-2, 5-3) joined Elizabethtown and Lebanon atop the Section 2 race. Katie Bushong (18 points) and Gianna Smith (10 points) led Township, which saw its 6-game winning streak come to a halt.

Cedar Crest 44, Warwick 31 — The Falcons fell behind 8-4 early on, but outscored the host Warriors 23-11 over the middle two quarters and remained in first place in Section 1, now tied with Hempfield. Reese Glover hit three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points and Nickole Wise bucketed a season-high 10 points for Cedar Crest (4-0, 6-2), which pocketed its fifth win in a row. Lauren Pyle (15 points) and Jess Williamson (10 points) led the scoring brigade for the Warriors (1-3, 2-5).

Hempfield 46, Conestoga Valley 19 — The Black Knights probably aren’t thrilled to hit the holiday break; the way Hempfield is going, the Knights would love to keep league games. Hempfield opened Friday’s contest on a 13-0 first-quarter blitz, and Lindsey Durkota popped in 11 points to pace a balanced attack as the host Knights (4-0, 5-2) won their fifth game in a row and remained in a first-place tie in Section 1 with Cedar Crest. Hempfield, which used a 12-2 third-quarter run to subdue the Buckskins (0-4, 1-7), has been sizzling. Taylor Hehnly scored 8 points for CV, which dropped its sixth game in a row.

Elizabethtown 51, McCaskey 22 — The Bears and the Red Tornado met for the second time already this season, and for the second time in a row, E-town picked up the dub. Ainsley Raybold drilled four 3’s and scored 13 points, Macy Seaman scored a season-high 14 points, Elise Hassinger chipped in with 11 points, and the host Bears (2-2, 5-2) went 16-6 to open the game and never looked back. E-town — which joined Ephrata and Lebanon atop the Section 2 hunt — also beat McCaskey 56-23 back on Dec. 6 in the first round of the Bears’ tip-off tournament. Ahni-yah Parker had 10 points on Friday for the Tornado (1-3, 2-6).

Lebanon 52, Penn Manor 47 — Giahny Correa scored 17 points, and the host Cedars remained in a first-place tie with E-town and Ephrata after storming past the Comets. Penn Manor led 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but Lebanon (2-2, 2-5) closed the game on a 20-11 run and KO’d the Comets. Morgan Miller (17 points) and Lily Sugra (11 points) led Penn Manor (1-3, 2-5) in the scoring department.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lancaster Catholic 57, Manheim Central 55 — Katie Haefner sank one bucket on Friday, and it was an unforgettable make. Haefner took an outlet feed from Naomi Zulueta and beat the final buzzer, giving the host Crusaders a riveting win over the upset-minded Barons. Catholic (4-0, 5-1) led 19-7 after the first quarter, but Central (2-2, 5-3) punched back with a 22-11 second-quarter spurt, and the game was knotted at 43-43 heading into the final quarter. Haefner’s buzzer-beater won it for Catholic, which remained in a first-place tie in Section 4 with undefeated Northern Lebanon. Sommer Reeser (12 points, three 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (11 points) and Zaniah Banks (10 points) paced the Crusaders, while Maddie Knier (21 points) and Kassidy Michael (14 points) led Central, which remained in a first-place tie atop the Section 3 standings with Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco. ... FYI: In the Christmas-morning edition of LNP, look for a story about Manheim Central's hot start, and how the Barons are leaning on a pair of senior vets — under a first-year coach — to get everyone's attention in the season's first two weeks.

Game winning shot against Manheim Central. Watch it. Then Watch it again - but watch the crowd. 😍Team Win 💜💛#bballfamilyfaithfuture @JeffReinhart77 #pagirlshoops pic.twitter.com/EkhYr4XhSx — Lancaster Catholic Girls BBall (@LCHS_GBBall) December 21, 2019

Northern Lebanon 35, Solanco 19 — Caution: Flammable. The host Vikings turned their pressure defense up a notch, and Lindsay McFeaters popped in 10 points to pace Northern Lebanon, which went 11-3 to open the game and stifle the Golden Mules (2-2, 3-5). It was 19-7 at the half, and the Vikes (4-0, 7-0) held Solanco to just three third-quarter points to remain undefeated and tied with Lancaster Catholic in the Section 4 chase. Jenna Dombach scored 6 points for Solanco, which remained in a first-place tie with Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central despite the loss; Solanco, L-S and Central all fell Friday, but remained in first place.

Donegal 50, Garden Spot 41 — Move over, Nicky Hess. There’s a new all-time leading scorer in Indians’ program history, and her name is Kiera Baughman. The senior IUP recruit came into Friday’s game in New Holland needing 16 points to snap Hess’s program mark, and she bucketed 31; Baughman now has 1,441 career points, tops in Donegal history. The Indians (1-3, 3-5) opened up a 27-16 halftime lead and withstood Garden Spot’s second-half surge to snap a 4-game slide. Erin Gonzalez (season-high 14 points) and Olivia Usner (season-high 14 points) paced the Spartans (0-4, 2-6), who fell for the fourth game in a row as the flu-bug made its way through the locker room.

Cocalico 64, Octorara 13 — Hannah Custer (season-high 17 points), Olivia Sensenig (season-high 14 points) and Kiersten Shipton (10 points) all scored in double-figures, and the Eagles (1-3, 2-6) broke the game wide open with a 20-2 third-quarter tear and held the host Braves to just four second-half points total. Haley Justice scored 9 points for Octorara (1-3, 3-5). Cocalico is not playing in a holiday tourney; the Eagles are now idle until Jan. 3.

Also Friday, Elco held off Lampeter-Strasburg in a game that featured a funky finish. Read all about it here …

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Annville-Cleona 46 — The Blazers made it three wins in a row, and remained on the heels of first-place Lancaster Country Day behind Mariah Wilson, who poured in 29 points to lead the way. Mennonite (3-1, 5-3) went 13-3 in the second quarter to open up some breathing room, and withstood the host Dutchmen’s second-half comeback attempt. Emily Brightbill bucketed 12 points for A-C, which is still searching for its first victory (0-4, 0-7). Meanwhile, Wilson upped her career total to 986 points, so she’ll need just 14 points for 1,000 on Saturday, when Mennonite takes on Constitution in the Cream of the Crop Showcase event at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia.

Pequea Valley 78, Columbia 44 — The host Braves remained in the lead pack in the Section 5 hunt, using a 20-5 third-quarter run to pull away from the Crimson Tide. Caroline Horst (22 points), Clara Neff (season-high 16 points), Bethany Bills (13 points, three 3’s) and Brooke Liney (12 points) led the Braves (3-2, 5-3), who hit eight treys and built a 42-24 halftime lead. MacKenzie Burke (14 points, three 3’s), Audreanna Frazier (10 points) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) paced Columbia (2-2, 2-5).

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon Catholic 46, Conestoga Christian 19 — Avery Hupp bucketed 17 points, and the visiting Beavers opened the game on a 20-2 tear and cruised from there. Lebanon Catholic (4-4 overall) snapped a 4-game slide.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Annville-Cleona at Hanover, 1 p.m.

Wilson at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Downingtown East, 7:15 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Palmyra at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

* Mennonite/Constitution is in the Cream of the Crop event at Imhotep Charter in Philly; Catholic/D-East is in the Crossover Hoops Classic at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell.

