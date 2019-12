It will be a busy holiday season for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball squads, as 24 of the league’s 26 teams will participate in a tournament between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

Only Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite are not participating in a holiday tourney; league teams Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Catholic, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic, Manheim Township, Solanco and Warwick are hosting their own events.

Warwick is playing in a one-day event at home, in conjunction with a Warriors’ boys’ game.

Meanwhile, Manheim Township split up its tournament, with first-round games on Dec. 27, and consolation and championship games three days later on Dec. 30.

Garden Spot will get the holiday tournament schedule started on Dec. 26 with a trip to Wrightsville for Eastern York’s tourney on the day after Christmas.

Hempfield has the longest holiday trip; the Black Knights are traveling 120 miles to State College to play in the Little Lions’ event.

Here is the complete L-L League holiday tournament schedule ...

>> THURSDAY, DEC. 26 <<

EASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot vs. Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Eastern York vs. Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

>> FRIDAY, DEC. 27 <<

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Littlestown vs. Tulpehocken, 3 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara, 5 p.m.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.

Brandywine Heights vs. Kutztown, 7:30 p.m.

EASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HERSHEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Hershey vs. Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Central Bucks West vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Linden Hall vs. Marian Catholic, 6 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic vs. Mount Calvary, 7:30 p.m.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin vs. Dover, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Twin Valley vs. West York, 6 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown vs. West Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Northeastern York, 7:30 p.m.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elco vs. Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Pine Grove vs. William Allen, 3:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Penn Manor vs. Red Lion, 3:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Freier Charter vs. North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.

Hempfield vs. State College, 5 p.m.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(1-day event)

Warwick vs. Wilson, 8 p.m.

WYOMISSING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Country Day vs. Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.

Wyomissing vs. Pottstown, 2:30 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Central vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.

York Suburban vs. South Western, 7:30 p.m.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

>> SATURDAY, DEC. 28 <<

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HERSHEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 11 a.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

WYOMISSING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

>> MONDAY, DEC. 30 <<

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

