From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. So Wilson will play at Manheim Central in their league-mandated crossover game after all. And a quick update: The game is at 12 noon on Saturday at Elden Rettew Field. ... It’s been a pretty crazy week; all heck broke loose on Tuesday, in particular, when Harrisburg — literally two hours after the District 3 committee approved the playoff brackets and guidelines — withdrew from the D3-6A bracket because of a positive COVID test in the program. That was after the Cougars wedged in a game at State College on Monday night to beat the district’s cutoff deadline. … Wilson, which was on the D3-6A 4-line and hoping to make the bracket, was bummed out when Harrisburg found a game. And the Bulldogs were bummed out yet again Tuesday, when D3 officials awarded York a forfeit win instead of letting Wilson slide into the bracket when Harrisburg had to back out. And again, that happened within literally two hours. According to D3 officials, once the brackets were approved, and if a team had to back out because of COVID, they would forfeit. Teams that backed out before the brackets were official would have been replaced. Hence Wilson’s bewilderment. … Manheim Central has also been in limbo; the Barons had been combing the area for a nonleague game on Friday, in case Wilson did make the D3-6A field. The Bulldogs didn’t — by two hours and one unanimous vote — so now Central can prep for Wilson. Are you following all of this? … The proactive Barons have added a Nov. 6 date vs. undefeated Hershey and a Nov. 13 date vs. Ephrata. Central was also considering a game vs. Manheim Township; we’ll see if that ends up happening. The Blue Streaks are also hellbent on playing as many games as possible before the Nov. 28 deadline, and now that Harrisburg is in quarantine, Township’s Nov. 6 game vs. the Cougars is very likely in jeopardy. Stay tuned. … With all of that as a backdrop — exhausting, I know — it’ll be Wilson and Central on Friday in Manheim, featuring the winningest programs in L-L League history. There isn’t as much juice surrounding this matchup as in previous years, perhaps. And that’s OK. The Bulldogs (who own a league-best 28 section titles) have won five games in a row and locked up the outright Section 1 crown. The Barons (next with 26 league section banners) snapped a mega-rare 4-game slide last week with a rip-roaring 51-14 win over Elizabethtown, when QB Judd Novak went up top for 354 air yards and six — count-em, six — TD strikes, four to Owen Sensenig, who had five receptions for 211 yards in all. … Central has struggled a tad defensively this fall, yielding 1,486 rushing yards — fourth-most in the L-L League — and 390 yards a game. The Barons’ top priority will be keeping Bulldogs’ dual-threat QB Kaleb Brown under wraps; he zoomed for 198 yards with a TD keeper in last week’s 27-12, section-clincher win over Hempfield.

BONUS NUGGET — Now that the playoff brackets are set, a couple of streaks have been snapped. Manheim Central will miss the postseason for the first time since — gulp — 1991. That's not a misprint. Wilson will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005. Manheim Township will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. And Cocalico will miss the postseason for the first time since 2015 — and the Eagles won't get a shot for a district repeat, after winning 5A gold last fall.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Warwick senior twin brothers Colton Miller and Thatcher Miller both scored two-plus touchdowns last Friday in the Warriors’ 49-14 victory over Cocalico. Colton had a pair of TD runs — giving him 20 already this season — and Thatcher hauled in three TD catches. So the question was raised: When was the last time L-L League twin brothers scored multiple touchdowns in the same game? Turns out it wasn’t all that long ago: Manheim Central twins Colby Wagner and Ben Wagner pulled off the feat in their senior seasons just last fall, in the Barons’ 48-0 whitewash win over Waynesboro in the first round of the D3-5A playoffs. Colby had a TD catch and a TD run, and Ben had a pair of TD receptions for four scores that night between the twin brothers. The Miller boys had five scores between them vs. Cocalico.

3. THE PICKS: You’ll notice a pair of idle teams; Elco and Columbia do not have Week 7 games on their slates after Ephrata and Donegal moved up their makeup Section 3 date. Elco will remain idle and prep for its D3-4A game vs. Northern York on Nov. 6. Columbia — as of Wednesday — has feelers out for a potential nonleague opponent this weekend. Stay tuned. For now, my Week 7 selections …

LAST WEEK: 10-2

OVERALL: 59-14

