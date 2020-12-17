Because dunks are uncommon at the high school boys basketball level, fans usually are sent into a tizzy when they take place. However, they’re likely to happen often at Warwick this season, as 6-foot, 3-inch, 220-pound senior guard/forward Kai Cipalla aims to wreak havoc on opposing defenders.

The number of fans watching Cipalla and Warwick, though, might be limited in light of spectator restrictions put in place by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Speaking of which, all winter sports across the state are currently on hold until at least Jan. 4, a measure Wolf took last week to help mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Whenever the season does get underway, Warwick is expected to be the top team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

After all, the Warriors are back-to-back L-L Section Two champions and have reached the league tournament final in each of the last two years.

“Obviously, we want to get our third section title in a row,” Cipalla said, “and then come out with a win at the L-L ’ship this year.”

Warwick returns just about everyone from last year’s crew, including Cipalla, who will be among the top players not only in the league, but also in District Three, and possibly the state.

Those outside of L-L basketball circles might be surprised by that. It’s understandable. Cipalla only began starting on varsity as a junior this time a year ago. And he averaged just 12.7 points a game last season.

“He could’ve averaged 20,” father Dave Cipalla said. “But stuff like that doesn’t mean anything to him.”

Watch Kai Cipalla in person and you’ll get it. He has the size to bang down low. He has a solid mid-range game that is still improving. He can put the ball on the floor and attack the rim. He’s a good passer. He’s a good defender. And now he is a ferocious dunker.

Asked to describe his game, Cipalla said, “I’m a utility knife.”

Several PSAC schools are interested in Cipalla, including Millersville, which has already offered him a partial athletic scholarship. Others feel he has the skill to play at low-level NCAA Division I programs like those in Patriot League or America East Conference.

It’s a result of Cipalla putting in the work over the years to make himself this good at basketball, and staying patient as he’s finally grown into his body over the last year.

Since middle school, he’s improved his game with individual coaching from Kevin Blackhurst, a former University of Delaware player and former Hempfield assistant coach who is still involved with the sport as an AAU coach and personal trainer.

Blackhurst teaches what he calls a “hard to guard” program that largely focuses on teaching players how to create their own shots against larger defenders. It explains why Cipalla has a strong pull-up jumper off the dribble.

“I just sent (Cipalla) video the other day of the season when Michael Jordan made more mid-range jumpers than the next guy in the league attempted,” Blackhurst said. “Kids watching NBA guys now either dunk at the rim or shoot threes. The mid-range game is lost.”

Cipalla has also filled out his frame with guidance from Jonovan Lee, founder and operator of the Concrete Jungle indoor fitness facility in Manheim.

Since March, Cipalla added 9 inches to his vertical leap, which is now more than 40 inches high. It’s mostly due to many months of training with Brandon McGlynn, a Dallastown product who had the talent to play D-I before concussions derailed his playing career and led him to recently launch his own York-based personal training company, BMM Performance.

“With his work ethic,” McGlynn said of Cipalla, “He went from a D-III prospect all the way to a D-II prospect in a short amount of time.”

Over the summer, Cipalla put up 400 to 500 shots and 150 to 200 free-throws a day. Just as he will do over the next three weeks as high school sports are officially on hold. He’ll do so in the indoor gym attached to his family’s Elizabeth Township home. Father Dave Cipalla had the gym built when the family moved there two years ago. An outdoor court next to the home was also constructed.

Dave Cipalla is a Maryland native who came from humble beginnings and starred on the court at York College in the first half of the 1990s. That’s where he met women’s basketball player Krista Carvel, a former Warwick four-sport student-athlete. The two married in 1997, and had their first son, Jordan, in 1998. Kai followed in 2003. Three years later, Dave Cipalla started his own business, Lititz Flooring Company, which has grown from four employees in 2006 to 12 employees in 2020, with commissioned independent sales reps across the country.

“I could have went south (with starting the company) and came back to nothing,” Dave Cipalla said. “It’s only over the last two or three years that everything started coming together.”

He hasn’t given his sons any handouts, either.

“If they want this and that, you have to work for it,” he said. “Nothing is free in this life.”

At the same time, he has purposely refrained from pushing his boys when it comes to basketball.

“They have to want it,” Dave Cipalla said. “They have to find that love for the sport like me and their mother did. I think Kai found that. He’s self-motivated now.”

Kai Cipalla now wears jersey No. 22, the same number worn by his dad at York College. He also wants to follow in his dad’s foosteps by studying business management in college, in hopes of owning a business someday.

When he’s not on the court, Cipalla wears hooded sweatshirts so often that teammates have nicknamed him “Hoodie Kip.”

Cipalla dons the hoodies in an effort to remain humble and under the radar.

Those traits contrast with the aggressive player he is on the hardwood — where, he said, “I always want to be better.”

