1. There was a clip, not all that long ago, when time would stop around these parts for CV-Central week. Not so much lately, but it’s always a good time when Conestoga Valley and Manheim Central collide for an old-school Section 2 rivalry game. The Bucks visit the Barons on Friday for the latest installment of their longstanding grudge match, which always conjures up memories of Mike Williams and Jim Cantafio pacing the sidelines and matching wits, and first-place showdowns aplenty. CV’s last win in the series: Back in 2006, by a 12-7 score in Manheim. The Barons have won the last eight meetings in a row, including last year’s 48-7 triumph in Witmer. These two rivals didn’t play from 2014 through 2017 while CV had a stint up in Section 1. But the rivalry was back on last year, when the Bucks came back down to Section 2, and it will continue moving forward in the next cycle, when CV and Central will stick in Section 2 of the league’s new-look four-section format. There could be a milestone on Friday: Central senior QB Evan Simon needs 200 passing yards on the money to become just the sixth player in L-L League history with 7,000 career passing yards. That’s a heck of a club right there. There’s a really good chance that Simon could end up as at least the third-leading passer in league history. Heading into the CV game, he trails: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,545), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Bear Shank (8,013), CV’s Grant Stoltzfus (7,273), Manheim Township’s Pat Bostick (7,260) and Wilson’s Chad Henne (7,071). With three games to go in the regular season, and very likely at least one D3-5A playoff game, Simon needs 474 yards to jump Stoltzfus into the No. 3 slot, and that’s certainly attainable. He needs another 1,200 yards to reach 8,000, which would likely mean another deep playoff trip for the Barons. Stay tuned. For now, it’s CV-Central week. And if you’re an old-school, L-L League Section 2 football fan, you certainly remember those glory days.

2. Speaking of milestones, Solanco senior FB Nick Yannutz is closing in fast on a big number: 3,000. The Golden Mules’ slugger heads into Friday’s Milk Jug rivalry game at L-S with 2,856 career rushing yards, leaving him just 144 yards shy of 3-grand. Yannutz, year-by-year yardage: Freshman (62 yards), sophomore (1,169), junior (599) and now 1,026 in his senior campaign, for a grand total of 2,856. Only three players in L-L League history have cracked the 5,000-yard rushing plateau: Lancaster Catholic’s Roman Clay (5,940), Lebanon Catholic’s Tommy Long (5,662) and Cocalico’s Austin Hartman (5,107).

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

3. L-L League football departmental leaders heading into Week 8 …

RUSHES: Braden Bohannon, Elco — 181 carries.

RUSHING YARDS: Nick Yannutz, Solanco — 1,026 yards.

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS: Colton Miller, Warwick; Noah Palm, Cocalico — 16 rushing TDs apiece.

YARDS PER CARRY: Mason Lenart, Wilson — 13.0 yards per carry.

NFL QB RATING: Joey McCracken, Warwick — 141.

COMPLETIONS: Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley — 122 completions.

PASS ATTEMPTS: Matt McCleary, Columbia — 216 attempts.

PASSING YARDS: Matt McCleary, Columbia — 1,875 yards.

TOUCHDOWN PASSES: Matt McCleary, Columbia; Joey McCracken, Warwick — 19 TD passes apiece.

FEWEST INTERCEPTIONS (minimum 50 pass attempts): Jansen Schempp, Octorara — 0 picks (in 51 attempts).

RECEPTIONS: Colby Wagner, Manheim Central — 46 catches.

RECEIVING YARDS: Colby Wagner, Manheim Central — 789 yards.

TOUCHDOWN CATCHES: Conor Adams, Warwick; Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 8 TD grabs apiece.

YARDS PER CATCH (minimum 10 catches): Austin Stoltzfus, L-S — 30.6 yards per catch (12-367).

