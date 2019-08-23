HERSHEY — Annville-Cleona played a solid first half at Milton Hershey Friday night, but committed too many turnovers to hold on to a halftime lead and dropped its nonleague football season opener to the Spartans 48-16.
The Little Dutchmen were up 16-14 at halftime with an 8-yard touchdown run by Trevor Porche, a 7-yard scoring run by Junior Bours and a 51-yard field goal by Macrae Plummer. However, A-C had eight turnovers, including four in a third period in which Milton Hershey outscored them 21-0.
Turning point: After each team punted to start the third period, A-C was still holding on to a two-point advantage. But on the first play of the second series, the Dutchmen fumbled the ball back to Milton Hershey at the 14-yard line. Three plays later, Dion Bryant ran in the third of his three touchdowns from 10 yards out to put the Spartans up for good 21-16.
Star of the game: Bryant did not have a tremendous number of yards, only 44 on 12 carries. But he scored three touchdowns. In addition to the above score, he reached the end zone from 32 yards out in the first period and from 18 yards out in the second period.
Key statistic: Annville-Cleona turned the ball over eight times, with five lost fumbles and three interceptions. Because of the giveaways, Milton Hershey's three touchdown drives in the third period covered a combined distance of 62 yards. Had there not been a block in the back penalty on a return, there also would have been an interception runback for a score in the third period.
Up next: The Dutchmen will try to open up Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three play with a win when they host Octorara on Thursday.