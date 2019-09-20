Slow and steady may win the race, but speed and efficiency certainly win football games.
Senior tailback Bryan McKim ran for three first-half touchdowns, and Donovan Jackson returned a punt 69 yards for a score Friday as visiting Lampeter-Strasburg ran past Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two foe Garden Spot 55-10 in New Holland.
Junior quarterback Conner Nolt (4 for 4, 191 yards) threw touchdowns to Beau Heyser and Austin Stoltzfus to cap a first-quarter spree, giving the Pioneers (2-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) a 34-0 lead before the Spartans managed their initial first down.
Trailing 48-0 at halftime, however, the Spartans (0-2, 0-5) regrouped behind junior running back John Dykie (18 runs, 138 yards, TD), getting a 34-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Walker Martin as well.
Turning point
After a three-and-out on Garden Spot's initial possession, Spartans' quarterback and punter Jesse Martin booted a 60-yard punt down to L-S's 16-yard line.
But McKim ripped off an 84-yard run on the Pioneers' first play of the subsequent drive, giving L-S an abrupt 14-0 lead, prompting an "It's all over" chant from the Pioneers’ student section just two minutes into the contest.
Star of the game
McKim finished with 159 yards rushing on just eight carries. On defense, Jacob Kopelman recorded an interception and Parker Owens added two pass defenses and a sack.
Key statistic
The Pioneers averaged 19.4 yards per play in the first half, accumulating 427 yards on just 22 plays.
Quotable
“Just the fact that we can do both things, run and pass,” said L-S head coach John Manion said of his team's quick-strike offense. “And we're pretty fast, so if we get in space, we're athletic enough to make big plays.”
Up next
The Spartans continue section play at Conestoga Valley. The Pioneers visit Hempfield in the league's crossover contest.