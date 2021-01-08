Cardinals vs Brewers World Series 1982

St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter leaps off the mound after the last out in the ninth inning of World Series Game Seven, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1982, St. Louis, Mo. Sutter shut down the Brewers to preserve the win for starting Cards pitcher Joaquin Andujar. (AP Photo)

Today's sports celeb birthday  -- Jan. 8

Bruce Sutter

The only Hall of Famer from Lancaster County, Sutter pitched 12 years in the majors for the Cubs, Cardinals and Braves.

A right-hander who became known for his split-finger fastball, Sutter appeared in 661 major league games, all in relief.

He made his major league debut pitching a scoreless inning for the Cubs against the Reds on May 9, 1976.

A six-time All-Star, he led the National League in saves five times, including 37 in 1979 when he won the NL Cy Young award.

Bruce Sutter’s stats via baseball-reference.com

He was a member of the Cardinals team that beat the Brewers in seven games to win the 1982 World Series.

In that series, he recorded a win and two saves, including retiring the final six batters in Game 7.

In 2006, he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

 Here's a look at video highlights from his career.

He is also a two-time member of the Donegal Athletic Hall of Fame. He was  as an individual inducted as part of the first class in 2006. And in 2019, he earned entry as a member of the 1970 Donegal championship baseball team. 

