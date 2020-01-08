Today's sports celeb birthday -- Jan. 8

Bruce Sutter

The only Hall of Famer from Lancaster County, Sutter pitched 12 years in the majors for the Cubs, Cardinals and Braves.

A right-hander who became known for his split-finger fastball, Sutter appeared in 661 major league games, all in relief.

He made his major league debut pitching a scoreless inning for the Cubs against the Reds on May 9, 1976.

A six-time All-Star, he led the National League in saves five times, including 37 in 1979 when he won the NL Cy Young award.

He was a member of the Cardinals team that beat the Brewers in seven games to win the 1982 World Series.

In that series, he recorded a win and two saves, including retiring the final six batters in Game 7.

In 2006, he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

He is also a two-time member of the Donegal Athletic Hall of Fame. He was as an individual inducted as part of the first class in 2006. And in 2019, he earned entry as a member of the 1970 Donegal championship baseball team.