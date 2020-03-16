As captain of the West Chester softball team, Bri Garber is used to pressure and attention.

In the past week, she’s had both.

Monday in a doubleheader against Goldey-Beacom, the Lampeter-Strasburg grad set the program record for most career hits.

Thursday, the senior infielder capped an improbable comeback with a a two-run double as the Rams rallied for nine runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 14-13 win.

In the doubleheader sweep of Goldey-Beacom, Garber went 1 for 3 in a 5-0 win in Game 1 to tie the record of 244 career hits. She added hits No. 245 and 246 in Game 2, a 15-0 whitewashing.

“Our entire coaching staff is extremely proud of Bri and her breaking the all-time hits record,” said West Chester coach Diane Lokey in an email. “She works extremely hard and deserves this record and recognition.”

Lokey went on to add, “It won’t be the last record she breaks!” However, with the current coronavirus pandemic, West Chester’s remaining games have been canceled.

Garber had a huge game Thursday, going 3 for 6 with her first home run of the season, four RBIs and two runs score. She batted twice in the big ninth inning. Her winning hit came with the bases loaded — and nobody out — and gave the Rams (12-3) their 10th straight win.

The Rams also scored a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Garber is second on the West Chester career batting average list at .396 (250 for 631) and runs scored (174), third in on-base percentage (.454), fourth in walks (73), tied for fourth in triples (12), sixth in at-bats (631), seventh in total bases (311) and eighth in stolen bases (48).

This season, she was second on the team with a .426 batting average (20 for 47) with a home run, three triples, a double, nine RBIs and 15 runs.

Also helping West Chester to its fast start to the season was Manheim Township grad Reilly Gearhart, who was recently named PSAC Eastern Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Gearhart pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Jefferson March 8, allowing two hits and two walks. She followed that up with a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks in a 5-0 win over Walsh on Wednesday.

West Chester pitchers went 41 innings without giving up a run before allowing one to Walsh in the second inning of the second game of the doubleheader, which the Rams won 9-1.

On the season, Gearhart was 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA, 31 strikeouts and 17 walks. She allowed 32 hits in 33.2 innings.

Also for the Rams, sophomore infielder Peighton Hornick (Donegal) was 1 for 1 with a run scored.

Justin Baker (Lebanon)

The 6-0 senior guard was the leading rebounder for the Lebanon Valley men’s basketball team this season.

Baker, who was one of two players to start all 25 games for the Dutchmen (11-14, 6-10 MAC Commonwealth), pulled in 157 rebounds for a 6.3 average. He had a team-high 45 offensive boards.

Baker was fourth on the team at 9.6 points per game, shooting 45.3% (77 for 170) from the field, and led the team in foul shots made (80) and attempted (109), shooting 73.4%. He tied for the team lead with 32 steals and had 48 assists.

Adam Loehr (Cedar Crest)

The Alvernia sophomore was named NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field All-Region on Monday.

Loehr earned the honor after posting a season-best 4,376 points to finish third in the heptathlon Feb. 28-29 at the MAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at Reading.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Loehr won gold in the heptathlon March 7 at the Division III ECAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at New York, totalling 3,864 points.

Zach Reed (Manheim Central)

The Lebanon Valley freshman helped the 800-meter relay team finish fifth at the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Championships March 6-7 at Rochester, New York.

The team placed fifth with a time of 1:31.96, its fastest time and the sixth-best in LVC history.

Reed was also part of the 1,600 relay team that placed fifth (3:30.83) at the MAC Championships Feb. 28-29 at Reading while the 800 relay team posted a time of 1:32.24 to place third.

Anderson Velezwong (Manheim Township) was part of the 3,200 relay team that was fifth (8:18.94) at the MAC meet.

Reed was also part of the 800 relay that won in 1:33.28 at Susquehanna Invitational Feb. 15 at Selinsgrove. Also at that meet for Lebanon Valley, Jesse Brownstein (Lebanon) was fourth in the pole vault (4.05 meters) and Jordan Berger (Northern Lebanon) placed sixth in the 5,000 meters (16:40.09).

Austin Denlinger (Elizabethtown)

The sophomore shortstop batted .395 for the York baseball team.

Batting leadoff, Denlinger was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in a 12-5 win over Elmira in the first game of a doubleheader March 8 at York. He followed that up with a triple and four RBIs in a 14-5 win in Game 2.

He accounted for the Spartans’ only run with a home run in a 14-1 loss at Randolph-Macon on Thursday.

His best game was March 3 against Eastern Mennonite, when he was 4 for 5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Denlinger was 17 for 43 with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, 15 RBIs and eight run. He led the team in hits, RBIs and total bases (28) for the Spartans, who were 5-5 before the season was canceled.

Christian Ray (Gap/The Haverford School)

Jackson Ray (Octorara)

The brothers competed for two La Salle teams prior to the sports schedule being canceled.

Christian, a 6-6 freshman guard, played in all 30 games, with eight starts, for the Explorers basketball team (15-15, 6-12 Atlantic 10).

He averaged 4.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and shot 41.7% (48 for 115) from the field and 74.4% (26 for 39) from the foul line. He had 41 assists, 30 steals and eight blocks for La Salle, which was scheduled to play Davidson in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday.

Jackson, a senior pitcher, appeared in two games for the La Salle baseball team (5-9) and had an ERA of 3.86. In 2.1 innings, he allowed five hits and one earned run, struck out four and walked one.

Also on the baseball team, which had its remaining 42 games canceled, redshirt freshman first baseman Bubba Weigel (Lampeter-Strasburg) played in 12 games, starting 10, and was batting .184 (7 for 38), with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. His best game was his first of the season, Feb. 14 at Furman, when he was 2 for 4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored.

Olivia Matto (East Petersburg/Hill School)

The 5-9 freshman guard played in 24 games for the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team this season.

Matto averaged 10.6 minutes and 3.5 points a game for the Bullets, who went 22-6, advanced to the Centennial Conference game, advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs and finished ranked 22nd in the country.

She was 28 for 67 from the field (41.8%), including 11 for 23 (47.8%) from 3-point range, and had 34 rebounds, 15 assists and nine steals.