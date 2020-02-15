Up next on the girls’ basketball docket: The District 3 playoffs, which commence Monday night in a gym near you. Lancaster County and Lebanon County will be repped by 18 local teams in their respective brackets. Here’s a deep-dive preview …

CLASS 6A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Cumberland Valley topped Dallastown 33-27 in last year’s finale.

TOP SEED: Central Dauphin (23-1).

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m., Hershey’s Giant Center.

PIAA QUALIFIERS: Top 7 finishers advance to the state playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FLAVOR: No. 6 Manheim Township (17-6), No. 7 Hempfield (17-6), No. 8 Ephrata (17-6) and No. 12 Warwick (12-10) are in; Warwick survived the cut line and made the bracket as the last team in.

THE MATCHUPS: First round games, Monday, Feb. 17 — No. 9 Dallastown (18-7) at L-L League Section 2 champ Ephrata; L-L League Section 2 runner-up Warwick at No. 5 Red Lion (19-5); No. 10 Wilson (12-11) at L-L League Section 1 champ Hempfield; No. 11 Cedar Cliff (15-7) at L-L League Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township. … Quarterfinals, Thursday, Feb. 20 — Ephrata/Dallastown winner at Central Dauphin; Red Lion/Warwick winner at No. 4 Governor Mifflin (20-5); Hempfield/Wilson winner at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (17-3); Manheim Township/Cedar Cliff winner at No. 3 Central York (21-3).

KEY GAME: Go ahead and circle Wilson at Hempfield; this is a rematch of a nonleague game back on Dec. 21 in Landisville, when the visiting Bulldogs picked up a 48-40 victory. Kaya Burkhart bucketed 22 points for Wilson, so the Black Knights must do a better job bottling up the Bulldogs’ electric ball-handler in the rematch. Lindsey Durkota (15 points) and Autumn Cook (11 points) paced Hempfield in the first meeting. The second meeting is a win-or-go-home showdown as the Knights are finally back in a D3 bracket.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Manheim Township’s Katie Bushong (21.4, 23 3’s) has 1,367 career points, and she’s scoring at a lights-out 23.4 clip with seven 3’s in the last five games for coach Sean Burkhart’s club, which fell at Lancaster Catholic in a hotly contested L-L League quarterfinal clash. … Durkota (10.2, 5 3’s) has been Hempfield’s driving force, and she’s at 13.8 points over the last four games, including a season-high 22 points in a win over Chambersburg on Feb. 1 for skipper Kendra Merrifield, who guided Hempfield to a 13-0 league run and Section 1 banner. … Ephrata’s Gabbie Gerola-Hill (14.8, 45 3’s) is sitting on 980 career points, and needs 20 points in this win-or-go-home grudge match for 1,000 in her career; she’s scoring at a 20.5 clip with 16 3’s in the last six games, including a 35-point, 7-trey gem in a victory over Conestoga Valley on Jan. 31 for coach Brian Cerullo and his crew. … Lauren Pyle (14.2, 45 3’s) makes Warwick tick; she’s at 16.5 points with 19 3’s in the last six games, including a 26-point, 7-trey night in a win against Conestoga Valley on Jan. 28 for coach Danny Cieniewicz and the Warriors, who are happy to be back in a D3 bracket after a second-place finish in Section 2 and a trip to the league playoffs.

GUT HUNCH: Central Dauphin’s lone loss this season was against rival Cumberland Valley, and you get the feeling that the Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals are on a collision course to knock heads in Hershey. Coach Randy Gambelunghe and his CD crew are sizzling; the Rams topped tricky Trinity to win Mid-Penn gold, and they’ll hit the D3 tourney riding a 14-game winning streak since their lone setback against coach Bill Wolf and his CV squad, which has played its usual gauntlet of nonleague showdowns this winter, including trips to California and Pittsburgh. We’ll go ahead and put the bull’s-eye on the Rams, in a rematch against the Eagles. But don’t forget about freshly minted York/Adams champ Dallastown, and freshly crowned Berks champ Governor Mifflin, who are both piping-hot heading into the D3 tourney. Hey, it’s the 6A bracket; anything can — and usually does — happen here.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

CLASS 5A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Palmyra topped Gettysburg 31-23 in last year’s finale. No repeat for Palmyra, which did not qualify for the bracket this time around.

TOP SEED: Mechanicsburg (21-2).

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

PIAA QUALIFIERS: Top 8 finishers advance to the state playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FLAVOR: No. 9 Solanco (14-10), No. 10 Elizabethtown (13-9) and No. 11 Manheim Central (13-10) are in. All three L-L League clubs face first-round bus rides into enemy territory.

THE MATCHUPS: First round games, Tuesday, Feb. 18 — No. 16 East Pennsboro (12-10) at Mechanicsburg; L-L League Section 3 champ Solanco at No. 8 Berks Catholic (15-9); No. 13 Greencastle-Antrim (15-7) at No. 4 Twin Valley (18-6); No. 12 Shippensburg (13-10) at No. 5 Spring Grove (16-6); No. 15 Hershey (10-12) at No. 2 Gettysburg (22-3); Elizabethtown at No. 7 York Suburban (15-7); No. 14 Northern York (14-8) at No. 3 West York (19-4); L-L League Section 3 runner-up Manheim Central at No. 6 Lower Dauphin (14-6).

KEY GAME: Hang a star next to Solanco at Berks Catholic. Both teams are coming off league-playoff runs; the Golden Mules went to the L-L League semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Pequea Valley, and the Saints reached the Berks bracket, falling to eventual runner-up Reading. Berks Catholic went 5-1 down the stretch, so coach Bob Birmingham’s bunch is playing well — and they loaded up their nonleague slate, so this group has seen a little bit of everything, including L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic and reigning 3A state-champ Delone Catholic. Ditto for coach Chad McDowell and Solanco; the Golden Mules went 7-1 down the stretch before being tripped up by Pequea Valley in the L-L League Final Four. The winner here gets 1-seed Mechanicsburg on the road, so a W would provide some much-needed momentum going into that clash with the Wildcats, who fell to Trinity in the Mid-Penn semifinals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Solanco’s Jenna Dombach (9.2, 30 3’s) has been hot from the arc; she’s scoring at a 10.9 clip with nine 3’s in the last seven games, including a season-high 22-point effort in a win over Northern Lebanon in the L-L League quarterfinals. … Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (9.2, 43 3’s) has been the Bears’ catalyst and floor general for coach John Myers; Raybold has 17 3’s in the last nine games. … Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (16.8, 22 3’s) has had an amazing ninth-great season; she’s at 18.0 points with six treys in the last five games, and she helped the Barons make the league and D3 brackets for the first time in a long time, as Central has taken a big step forward under first-year skipper Tyson Hayes.

GUT HUNCH: Coach Clay McAllister and his Mechanicsburg club had a goose egg in the loss column into February before being tripped up twice, including the Mid-Penn semifinals. Win and advance, and they’ll get three home games, which is nice. And if this bracket remains chalk, the Wildcats could get a tasty semifinal-round showdown against standout Peyton McDaniel (a James Madison recruit) and Twin Valley. Gettysburg beat previously undefeated reigning state-champ Delone Catholic in the York/Adams quarterfinals, and took eventual champ Dallastown to the wire in the YAIAA title clash. West York and Lower Dauphin will also be tough outs in the bottom bracket. We’ll go Mechanicsburg here, but in the district’s largest field — with 16 teams in — we’re also expecting some upsets along the way. FYI: Mechanicsburg was tripped up by 1-seed Solanco in the quarterfinals of this bracket last February.

CLASS 4A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Lancaster Catholic topped Bishop McDevitt 54-39 in last year’s finale. It was the Crusaders’ 18th D3 gold trophy.

TOP SEED: Lancaster Catholic (22-3).

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:15 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

PIAA QUALIFIERS: Top 5 finishers advance to the state playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FLAVOR: Lancaster Catholic and No. 2 Northern Lebanon (20-3) are the only two teams in, and the Section 4 rivals snared the top two seeds, putting them on a collision course for Hershey. … Catholic swept the season series against Northern Lebanon in a pair of hard-fought games: 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg on Jan. 3, and 42-35 in Lancaster on Jan. 21. … Northern Lebanon’s other loss was against Solanco in the L-L League quarterfinals. … Catholic’s three losses: Bermudian Springs on a neutral court (at New Oxford tip-off tourney), Trinity on a neutral court (at York Catholic in the Catholic Shootout event), and at undefeated reigning 4A state-champ Bethlehem Catholic.

THE MATCHUPS: First round games, Tuesday, Feb. 18 — No. 9 Kennard-Dale (12-10) at No. 8 Fleetwood (13-9); No. 10 Schuylkill Valley (14-9) at No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (10-9). … Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 21 — Fleetwood/Kennard-Dale winner at L-L League Section 4 champ and league tourney winner Lancaster Catholic; No. 5 Bermudian Springs (18-5) at No. 4 Susquehanna Township (17-5); Bishop McDevitt/Schuylkill Valley winner at L-L League Section 4 runner-up Northern Lebanon; No. 6 Wyomissing (17-6) at No. 3 Eastern York (16-7).

KEY GAME: The Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood survivor has to visit back-to-back reigning D3-4A champ Lancaster Catholic, which is fresh off its third L-L League title in a row — and 15th overall — and has picked up a ton of speed here down the stretch. Alexis Hess (15.2, 38 3’s) has had a hot hand for Fleetwood, which is 5-1 in its last six games heading into its showdown against K-D.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Lancaster Catholic’s Sommer Reeser (12.9, 69 3’s) has been sizzling from the arc; she had 11 points and three treys in the L-L League finale vs. Pequea Valley, and she’s at 16.4 points with 20 triples in the last five games, including a 30-point, 8-trey night in a win over Donegal on Jan. 31. Reeser hits the D3 playoffs with 1,125 career points and 224 career 3-pointers, most in league history. … Northern Lebanon’s Zara Zerman (21.8, 43 3’s) is having a special senior season for the Vikings; she’s the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,543 career points, and she’s at 25.9 points with 14 3’s in the last seven games, including a titanic 40-point, 3-trey night in a win over Donegal on Feb. 4 for coach Ken Battistelli and company. Zerman, a Kutztown University commit, is also an 80-percent free-throw shooter (118-of-149).

GUT HUNCH: Lancaster Catholic has won eight games in a row and is 13-1 in its last 14 outings, and coach Charlie Detz and his Crusaders have the ammo to make it a three-peat in this bracket. But they also get everyone’s A-plus game, so expect some dicey moments here. If — if — the Crusaders get Bermudian Springs in the semifinals, circle that one for sure; the Eagles clipped the Crusaders 73-63 way back on Dec. 6 in the season-opener in New Oxford’s tip-off tourney. Catholic is 22-2 since. Bull’s-eye on the Crusaders for sure, while their Section 4 rival Northern Lebanon will also have a tricky trek through the lower bracket. Don’t count out Eastern York.

CLASS 3A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Trinity topped Delone Catholic 44-33 in last year’s finale.

TOP SEED: Delone Catholic (22-1).

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Thursday, Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

PIAA QUALIFIERS: Top 4 finishers advance to the state playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FLAVOR: No. 3 Pequea Valley (20-6) and No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite (13-9) are in; the Braves are fresh off their first appearance in the L-L League championship game and are 7-1 in their last eight games. Pequea Valley held off Lancaster Mennonite for second place in the L-L League Section 5 race.

THE MATCHUPS: Quarterfinals, Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Lancaster Mennonite at No. 4 Susquenita (19-5); No. 6 Hanover (11-11) at L-L League Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley. … Semifinals, Friday, Feb. 21 — Susquenita/Lancaster Mennonite winner at Delone Catholic; Pequea Valley/Hanover winner at Trinity.

KEY GAME: Circle Hanover at Pequea Valley for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, the Braves need a win here to punch their tickets into the Final Four and into the PIAA playoffs, which would be a first in program history. Coach Jason McDonald and his team are firing on all cylinders, and after reaching the league title game for the first time, and consistently making the D3 bracket, about the only thing this group hasn’t done is make the PIAA playoffs, and that’s a major goal for this crew. Second, can the Braves stay hot after their incredible ride to the league finale, coming through the play-in round to get there? It’s already been a special season for the Braves; there’s no way they want it to end here.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Balance galore for Pequea Valley, with Caroline Horst (17.1), Abbey Leslie (11.0, 43 3’s), Bethany Bills (10.9, 22 3’s) and Clara Neff (9.6, 26 3’s) all doing major damage. That senior class has done amazing things for this program, which is one win away from their ultimate goal of a PIAA bid. … Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (26.1, 36 3’s) was the league’s leading scorer during the regular season, and the junior is sitting on 1,334 career points. She averaged 26.3 points with five 3’s in the last three games for the Blazers, as coach Trevor Orr and his bunch are seeking a return trip to the PIAA playoffs.

GUT HUNCH: Vet coach Gerry Eckenrode and his Delone Catholic club were cruising right along at 22-0 before being tripped up by eventual runner-up Gettysburg in the York/Adams quarterfinals. So the Squirettes — who feature four sophomore starters — should be breathing fire when they get back on the court. Coach Kristi Britten and Trinity — which features William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson — went to the Mid-Penn finals, falling to Central Dauphin, so they should be plenty motivated to defend their crown in this bracket. Delone Catholic is also out for some payback after falling to Trinity in this finale last February. Plenty of storylines here. We’ll go Squirettes over Shamrocks this time around — but go ahead and book Pequea Valley a trip to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history.

CLASS 2A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Linden Hall topped York Catholic 56-27 in last year’s finale.

TOP SEED: Linden Hall (18-2).

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Monday, Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

PIAA QUALIFIERS: Top 2 finishers advance to the state playoffs.

LOCAL FLAVOR: Linden Hall, the all-girls school in Lititz, secured the top seed, and is looking to defend its title. First-year skipper Ellen Bair and her Lions played an independent schedule this season, loaded with matchups against top teams from all over this side of the state all winter. Linden Hall’s lone losses: Delone Catholic, way back in the season-opener on Dec. 6, and against L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic.

THE MATCHUPS: Semifinals, Thursday, Feb. 20 — No. 4 Upper Dauphin (15-8) at Linden Hall; No. 3 Steel-High (13-7) at No. 2 York Catholic (12-10).

KEY GAME: Only two games here, so they’re both key, obviously. Upper Dauphin was a Tri-Valley League playoff entrant, and must make the trip to Lititz to square off against the athletic Lions; Steel-High has been coping with a key injury, and the Rollers must tangle with York Catholic, which is certainly battle-tested after coach Kevin Bankos steered his squad through a tricky nonleague slate.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Linden Hall has dominated in the paint with a trio of 6-footers — Jumoke Adaramoye, Favour Mbeledeogu and Mercy Ademusayo. Adaramoye is heading to the University of San Francisco and Mbeledeogu is off to Manhattan College. They will be a matchup nightmare for Upper Dauphin — and anyone else moving forward. … York Catholic’s Drew Kile is a major perimeter weapon; she can shoot it from deep and maneuver through traffic.

GUT HUNCH: We’ll go Linden Hall over York Catholic in a rematch of the 2019 finale.

CLASS 1A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Lancaster Country Day topped Greenwood 35-30 in last year’s finale.

TOP SEED: Lancaster Country Day (19-3).

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Friday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

PIAA QUALIFIERS: Top 5 finishers advance to the state playoffs.

LOCAL FLAVOR: Lancaster Country Day, No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (18-6), No. 5 Lebanon Catholic (11-11), No. 8 Veritas Academy (13-9), No. 9 Lititz Christian (10-9) and No. 10 New Covenant Christian (9-10) are in; Lancaster Country Day is angling for back-to-back titles, and Lebanon Catholic owns a D3-record 20 championship in program history.

THE MATCHUPS: First round, Tuesday, Feb. 18 — Lititz Christian vs. Veritas Academy (at Mount Calvary Christian); New Covenant Christian (Lebanon) at No. 7 Harrisburg Christian (13-8). … Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 21 — Veritas Academy/Lititz Christian winner at Lancaster Country Day; Lebanon Catholic at Mount Calvary Christian; Harrisburg Christian/New Covenant Christian winner at No. 2 Christian School of York (21-2); No. 6 Halifax (12-10) at No. 3 Greenwood (18-6).

KEY GAME: Lebanon Catholic at Mount Calvary Christian is intriguing; the Beavers played in a rugged Section 5 race and had some tricky nonleague games sprinkled in, so they should be battle-tested as coach Patti Hower’s crew goes for their 21st gold trophy here. FYI: Hower is sitting on 755 career victories, second-most among L-L League coaches. … Mount Calvary Christian is a CCAC finalist, and would love to trip-up a 20-time D3 champ. That game will also be a rematch; Lebanon Catholic topped Mount Calvary Christian 51-30 back on Dec. 27 in the Beavers’ holiday tourney; Avery Hupp led the way with 17 points in that game. This game will be for a spot in the semifinals — possibly against 1-seed Lancaster Country Day, the L-L League Section 5 champ and league semifinalist.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: A four-pack of double-digit scorers for Lancaster Country Day, including Ashanti Duncan (15.2), Annabelle Copeland (13.1, 15 3’s), Genesis Meadows (10.5, 29 3’s) and Kaela Stankiewicz (10.0, 21 3’s). … Duncan and Copeland — a Haverford recruit — are 1,000-point scorers, and Stankiewicz hits the D3 tourney with 891 career points. … Greenwood ace Kenedy Stroup averages 19.1 points with 17 3’s, and she fuels the Wildcats, who would love a return trip to Hershey. … Hupp (10.1), Maria Pastal (9.3, 21 3’s) and Alyssa Loser (8.7, 22 3’s) make Lebanon Catholic go.

GUT HUNCH: Bull’s-eye on coach Hilary Waltman and her Lancaster Country Day outfit, who opened the season 18-0 and later beat Section 2 champ Ephrata in the league quarterfinals. Tons of weapons in the Cougars’ camp, including some chiseled senior vets. The lower bracket has some landmines — defending champ Greenwood and Christian School of York both have the talent to get to Hershey — while the upper bracket features all Lancaster and Lebanon flavor, so at least one local 1A team will be heading to Hershey.

