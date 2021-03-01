Breaking down the District 3 girls basketball playoff brackets, with plenty of news, notes, facts, stats, links and predictions, with this friendly reminder off the top: Only the district champions get through to the PIAA playoffs; win and advance, lose and go home. No consolation-round games ...

CLASS 6A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Central Dauphin; Rams edged out Central York 40-36 in last year’s finale.

NO. 1 SEED: Cumberland Valley (17-1).

FIRST-ROUND BYES: (1) Cumberland Valley, (2) Central Dauphin, (3) Central York, (4) L-L League Section 2 co-champ Ephrata.

FIRST ROUND GAMES: (9) Warwick at (8) Cedar Cliff, Tuesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Cumberland Valley on Thursday … (12) Dallastown at (5) Governor Mifflin, Tuesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Ephrata on Thursday … (10) Cedar Crest at (7) Red Lion, Tuesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Central Dauphin on Thursday … (11) Harrisburg at (6) L-L League Section 1 winner and league champion Hempfield, Tuesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Central York on Thursday. … That’s a heck of a bracket, ladies and gentlemen. Good luck.

CIRCLE IT: Harrisburg at Hempfield is definitely intriguing, with coach Kendra Merrifield and her Black Knights coming off Saturday’s unreal comeback victory over Lancaster Catholic in the league championship game. The Cougars, like Catholic, will no doubt try and speed-up Hempfield and get the Knights out of what they do. But Hempfield is certainly feeling fine and dandy coming off league gold. Will those golden vibes continue into the D3 playoffs?

LOCAL ANGLE: Warwick won its final four games down the stretch to nab the 9-seed — including must-have victories at Penn Manor and then at home vs. McCaskey in crunch time — as sniper Lauren Pyle (14.8, 11 3’s over that clip) is up to 820 career points. … Cedar Crest, which handed Hempfield its lone Section 1 loss this winter, is 3-4 in its last seven games, but the Falcons are still flying. Reese Glover is at 13.0 points over the last five games, and she’s up to 675 career points. … Ephrata earned a first-round bye and awaits the Mifflin/Dallastown survivor; Dallastown won at Ephrata 43-41 in a first-round tilt last year. Ephrata is 6-1 in its last seven games, and the lone setback over that stretch was a 47-43 loss against Elizabethtown in the Section 2 play-in game for the league bracket. Four kids to watch for the surging Mounts: Jasmine Griffin (20.0, 6 3’s last six games), Olivia Fedorshak (11.5 last four games), Mallory Kline (7 3’s last five games) and Cara Tiesi (11 3’s last seven games) have all been making buckets.

KEY KIDS: A 3-pack of Cumberland Valley standouts to keep an eye on, including a pair of sisters who are keeping up the family tradition for the Eagles. That would be senior Julie Jekot (16.5, 39 3’s) and freshman Jill Jekot (12.4, 23 3’s). Julie is committed to La Salle University, where she’ll join big sisters Kelly (Villanova, Penn State) and Katie (St. Joe’s) as D1 players. Jill is the last of the bunch — and is also ticketed for a D1 career — as the Jekots will leave quite the legacy at Cumberland Valley. Tack on senior Shippensburg University recruit Abbie Miller (11.8, 3 3’s) and the Eagles have a trio of go-to scorers. They’re the favorites here. Period.

PREDICTION: Cumberland Valley over Central Dauphin. CV beat CD 47-35 on Feb. 10 and again 54-51 six days later, and the Eagles have played one of the best schedules in the state. Despite coronavirus protocols, Cumberland Valley has dipped out of the Mid-Penn to play Governor Mifflin, Mechanicsburg, Hazleton, Delone Catholic, Spring-Ford and Scranton Prep. … The particulars: Mifflin is in the 6A bracket; Mechanicsburg is the 1-seed in the 5A bracket; Delone is the 1-seed in the 4A bracket, and Cumberland Valley handed the Squirettes their lone loss so far this season; Scranton Prep came to CV’s Dome with an unblemished record before the Eagles KO’d the Cavaliers 47-36; and Spring-Ford, still undefeated and a D1-6A heavyweight, was the only team to solve Cumberland Valley this season, as the Rams clipped the Eagles 58-54 back on Feb. 24. That schedule deserves a wow, considering what’s going on in the world. Coach Bill Wolf’s club ducked nobody. … Whoever survives this bracket flat-out earned it.

CLASS 5A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Gettysburg; Warriors topped Twin Valley 46-40 in last year’s finale.

NO. 1 SEED: Mechanicsburg (15-3).

FIRST ROUND: (16) Hershey at (1) Mechanicsburg, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (9) York Suburban at (8) Greencastle-Antrim, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (13) Fleetwood at (4) L-L League Section 3 champ and league semifinalist Cocalico, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (12) Manheim Central at (5) Gettysburg, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (15) Northern York at (2) Spring Grove, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (10) Twin Valley at (7) Shippensburg, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (14) Palmyra at (3) L-L League Section 2 co-champ and league quarterfinalist Elizabethtown, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (11) Lampeter-Strasburg at (6) Lower Dauphin, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Twin Valley at Shippensburg; the Greyhounds had a rip-roaring 12-game winning streak and spent a good chunk of the winter perched on the 1-line in the 5A ratings. But Shipp went 1-2 down the stretch and snared the 7-seed. TV reached the title game in this bracket last winter, and the Raiders went 5-3 down the stretch to secure the 10-line; TV is the Berks Section 2 champ, with a 9-2 league mark, and features Holy Family recruit Ava Morrow (13.1, 36 3’s).

LOCAL ANGLE: Cocalico is 11-2 in its last 13 games, and both of those setbacks are vs. D3-4A No. 3 and league runner-up Lancaster Catholic; 48-46 in a crossover game on Feb. 19, and 46-29 in the league semifinals last week. … Cocalico standout Hannah Custer is at 19.3 points with six 3’s in the last eight games, including a career-best 30-point night in a win over Penn Manor last week. Eagles’ snipers Izzy Mack (9.5, league-best 34 3’s) and Kiersten Shipton (7.2, 27 3’s) have been tough to mark at the arc; Fleetwood must guard Cocalico’s shooters. The Tigers counter with a phenom of their own in soph scorer Alexis Hess (16.5, 30 3’s). … Tricky matchup for Manheim Central, which draws defending champ Gettysburg on the road in Round 1. Fun Gettysburg connection: The Warriors feature coach Jeff Bair, who coaches daughter Anne Bair (16.5, 19 3’s; Manhattan commit). Jeff’s daughter, and Anne’s big sister, is Ellen Bair, Linden Hall’s head coach. Their brother, Sean Bair, is on the staff of Penn State’s women’s program. It’s a basketball family. … Gettysburg’s top priority: Limiting Central scoring machine Maddie Knier (21.1, 8 3’s). … E-town is 5-1 in its last six games; that loss was against Cocalico in the L-L League quarters, after the Bears’ ride to a co-Section 2 crown with Ephrata, and a 1-game playoff win over the Mounts to get into the league bracket. E-town floor general Ainsley Raybold is at 12.0 points with seven 3’s in the last three games; Palmyra must pester her and not let Raybold get the Bears in their sets. … L-S heads to Hummelstown for a matchup with Lower Dauphin, the longtime defense-first club out of the Mid-Penn. The Falcons must defend the Pioneers’ snipers on the perimeter, because when L-S is making 3’s, they’re trouble; the Pioneers have 69 treys as a team.

KEY KID: Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard is a 1,000-point scorer and a legit, go-to scorer for coach Clay McAllister and his top-seeded Wildcats.

PREDICTION: Tempted to go all-L-L League here and call a Cocalico vs. E-town finale. And hey, that could certainly happen. But I’ll go with the original gut-hunch of Mechanicsburg over Lower Dauphin. This is the only full, 16-team bracket in D3, with plenty of landmines sprinkled in there for every squad, so expect the unexpected here.

CLASS 4A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Lancaster Catholic; Crusaders KO’d Eastern York 53-43 in last year’s finale.

NO. 1 SEED: Delone Catholic (16-1).

FIRST-ROUND BYES: (1) Delone Catholic, (2) Eastern York.

FIRST ROUND GAMES: (9) Berks County runner-up Wyomissing at (8) Bermudian Springs, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Delone Catholic on Friday … (10) Schuylkill Valley at (7) Elco, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Eastern York on Friday.

QUARTERFINAL GAMES: (5) Big Spring at (4) Berks County champ Berks Catholic, Friday, 7 p.m. … (6) Bishop McDevitt at (3) L-L League Section 4 champ and league runner-up Lancaster Catholic, Friday, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Wyomissing, fresh off a spirited run to the Berks finale and the Berks Section 3 championship, is at Bermudian Springs. Wyo’s Lily Seyfert (17.2, 36 3’s) is the freshly minted Berks Player of the Year. Bermudian Springs won its final two regular-season games, but was just 2-3 down the stretch, and it must curtain Seyfert — with 1-seed Delone Catholic ready and waiting for the winner. … FYI: Wyo stunned two-time reigning league champ Governor Mifflin in the Berks semifinals, so the Spartans are taking some good vibes into districts.

LOCAL ANGLE: Two teams here, Section 4 rivals Elco and Lancaster Catholic; the Crusaders are the three-time defending champs in this bracket, and they’re angling for their — gulp — 20th championship, which would tie Lebanon Catholic for most team titles. … Elco has lost two games in a row, including a setback at Lancaster Catholic on the last night of league play. But the Raiders had a nice 5-1 clip prior to that. Schuylkill Valley is 1-3 in its last four games, including a setback against Northern Lebanon, a team Elco beat back in early February — if you’re into the common opponents thing. … Raiders’ go-to scorers Kailey Eckhart (13.8, 7 3’s last four games) and Amanda Smith (13.4, 4 3’s last seven games) have been hot; Smith is sitting on 892 career points. … Lancaster Catholic is looking to snap back after falling to Hempfield 60-51 in OT in the L-L League title game. The setback snapped the Crusaders’ run of three league titles in a row, and also snapped Catholic’s 5-game winning streak. … Bishop McDevitt will certainly be a familiar foe; Lancaster Catholic and McD have clashed in the playoffs three times recently: In 2017, Catholic clipped McD 62-46 in the PIAA state quarterfinals; in 2018, Catholic beat McD 67-30 in the D3 semifinals; and in 2019, Catholic KO’d McD 54-39 in the D3 title game. … Catholic’s No. 1 priority Friday: Curtailing McD’s Taja Colbert (20.9, 45 3’s).

KEY KIDS: Delone Catholic trots out four juniors in its starting lineup; three names to definitely know are Giana Hoddinott, Makenna Mummert and Maggie Hughes. The Squirettes have a ton of balance.

PREDICTION: Delone Catholic over Lancaster Catholic. Here’s thinking the Crusaders are motivated enough — after the heart-breaker loss to Hempfield in the league title tilt — to muscle their way through to the finals — and yes, a potential semifinal showdown vs. Eastern York would be far from easy; the Golden Knights certainly have the firepower to get back to the finals. ... Delone Catholic is a different animal, with just one loss — against Cumberland Valley — and plenty of momentum, after a state title two years ago and another deep run last year before the season was stopped in March. By the way, Delone and Lancaster Catholic were supposed to play a nonleague matchup this season, but it was canceled when the Crusaders went into a two-week virus shutdown. … Vet Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode joined the 500-win club this season; Catholic skipper Charlie Detz is at 175.

CLASS 3A

LAST YEAR’S CHAMP: Delone Catholic; Squirettes socked Trinity 42-22 in last year’s finale. Delone has since bumped up to Class 4A, so there will be a new champ in this bracket this time around.

NO. 1 SEED: Trinity (15-1).

QUARTERFINAL GAMES: (8) Oley Valley at (1) Trinity, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (5) L-L League Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite at (4) Susquenita, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (7) Biglerville at (2) Upper Dauphin, Wednesday, 7 p.m. … (6) Brandywine Heights at (3) York Catholic, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Upper Dauphin would love a stab at Trinity, but UD must get through Biglerville for starters. The Canners haven’t exactly been firing on all cylinders; they’ll lug a 5-game losing streak into districts. UD flashed a 9-game winning streak earlier this season; its losses are against Williams Valley — by 3 — and D3 qualifiers Big Spring and Susquenita. Biglerville’s assignment: Guard a trio of Trojans’ scorers in Bryonna Cather (13.0, 33 3’s), Eileen Nestor (10.5, 17 3’s) and Kara Rupp (10.2, 6 3’s).

LOCAL ANGLE: One L-L League team is in this bracket, and that’s league semifinalist Lancaster Mennonite, which faces a familiar foe in Susquenita; the Blazers beat the Blackhawks in the D3-3A third-place game two years ago to earn a PIAA bid. The rematch is win-or-go-home. … A couple of legit scorers will be on display when Mennonite heads to Duncannon: Blazers’ standout Mariah Wilson (22.9, 20 3’s; Towson University commit) is sitting on 1,771 career points, and Mennonite must mark Nita sniper Haily Sherman (17.3, 16 3’s).

KEY KIDS: Trinity’s inside-outside combo of William & Mary recruit Ava Stevenson and blue-chipper Lauren Trumpy have given opposing defenses plenty of headaches. Stevenson (16.1, 35 3’s) is ultra dangerous from the arc; Trumpy (12.3) is a matchup nightmare in the lane.

PREDICTION: Trinity over Upper Dauphin. Coach Kristi Britten and her Shamrocks are on some kind of a roll; their lone loss — way back on Jan. 21 — was against Delone Catholic in a rematch of last year’s D3-3A title game. With the Squirettes out of their way, Trinity is the hands-down favorite; insert bull’s-eye here.

CLASS 2A

DEFENDING CHAMP: Linden Hall; Lions soared past Steel-High 73-53 in last year’s finale.

NO. 1 SEED: Linden Hall (7-3).

SEMIFINAL GAMES: (4) Lancaster Country Day at (1) Linden Hall, Friday, 7 p.m. … (3) Halifax at (2) Columbia, Friday, 7 p.m.

LOCAL ANGLE: Three of the four teams in this bracket call Lancaster County home, including Country Day, which won the last two D3-1A championships before bumping up to 2A this season. … Linden Hall, which played an independent schedule for the second season in a row, is the back-to-back reigning champ in this bracket, as the Lions are looking for a three-peat — and for a fourth finals trip in a row; Linden Hall fell to Lebanon Catholic in the 1A finale back in 2018. … Columbia is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory, with 13 wins and the 2-seed. The Crimson Tide and Linden Hall have been on a collision course of sorts all winter. … Columbia hosts a red-hot Halifax outfit; the Wildcats have run off seven wins in a row, and feature sniper Montana Paul (17.5, 23 3’s). Halifax must defend Tide freshmen twins Brie Droege (19.4) and Brooke Droege (14.7, 9 3’s), who are both having incredible breakout ninth-grade seasons. … A tall order for Country Day — no pun intended — which must tangle with Linden Hall’s 6-foot-5 glass crasher, Northwestern University recruit Mercy Ademusayo. Meanwhile, the Lions must contend with Country Day point guard Genesis Meadows, who has been lights-out down the stretch; she’s at 23.1 points with 18 3’s in the last seven games. Linden Hall cat-quick guards Luna Kirby and Jenadia Jordan must keep tabs on Meadows.

KEY KID: We really like Linden Hall’s Anastasiya Astapenka, who has chiseled herself into one of the top wing players around the district this winter. She’s a baller.

PREDICTION: Linden Hall over Columbia. But honestly, nothing would surprise us here; the Tide has had a fantastic season, and has the weapons to win this. If they don’t, look out: With the Droege twins, MacKenzie Burke (7.7, 23 3's) and Morgan Bigler (9.6) all due back again next season, Columbia is poised to break through. But Linden Hall’s time is still now. Can the Lions three-peat? They have the goods to do so.

CLASS 1A

LAST YEAR’S CHAMP: Lancaster Country Day; Cougars staved off Greenwood 44-42 for their second title in a row. Country Day has now shifted up to 2A, so there will be a new champ here this season; Greenwood is the back-to-back runner-up.

NO. 1 SEED: Harrisburg Christian (15-0).

FIRST-ROUND BYES: (1) Harrisburg Christian, (2) Veritas Academy.

FIRST-ROUND GAMES: (9) Covenant Christian at (8) Lancaster County Christian, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.; winner is at Harrisburg Christian on Friday … (10) Dayspring Christian at (7) Lititz Christian, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; winner is at Veritas Academy on Friday.

QUARTERFINAL GAMES: (5) Greenwood at (4) Mount Calvary Christian, Friday, 7:30 p.m. … (6) New Covenant Christian at (3) High Point Baptist, Friday, 7 p.m.

CIRCLE IT: Hang a star next to Greenwood at Mount Calvary; hard to believe one of them is going home after this clash. Greenwood is the back-to-back runner-up, and Mount Calvary is having a fine season, led by vet sniper Kara Locker (14.4, 24 3’s). Greenwood must defend the arc; Mount Calvary has — wait for it — 75 3’s this season.

LOCAL ANGLE: Plenty of local flare here, with Mount Calvary, Lancaster County Christian, Lititz Christian, Dayspring Christian and Veritas Academy all in the mix. Take a bow, CCAC. And yes, this will be the first D3 tourney without Lebanon Catholic. The Beavers have been — and always will be — missed.

KEY KID: Veritas Academy is led by Serena Hartzler, the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,500-plus points.

PREDICTION: Harrisburg Christian over Veritas Academy. HC is the only undefeated team in D3 heading into the playoffs, and they’re going to be tough to top, no matter who earns that assignment. … Perhaps the biggest story in this bracket is about the team that isn’t here: Christian School of York (10-1) was set to snare the 2-seed and set up a collision course vs. HC. But CSY opted out of the tournament because of a virus shutdown.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

