The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League wraps up its regular season Friday with a slate of games that still have playoff qualifying and seeding implications.
Once the Bears Division and Viola Division playoff fields are decided, each division will host a single-elimination play-in game to kick off their respective tournaments. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude with the Bears Cup title game and the Viola Cup title game scheduled for Friday, February 28, at Hersheypark Arena.
Before the road to Hersheypark Arena begins, here's what's at stake Friday.
According to the CPIHL's rulebook, the tie-breaking procedures between two teams are as follows:
1. Most wins in all league games
2. Head-to-head results in games between the two tied teams
3. Goal differential in head-to-head
4. Fewest goals allowed in all league games
5. Most periods won in all League games
6. Coin toss
In the Bears Division | Standings
Number of playoff spots: Five
Clinched: Palmyra (15-1-0-1), last year's Bears Cup runner-up, clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs while Lower Dauphin (11-6-0-0) is locked into the No. 4 seed.
What's left to decide: Hershey (12-2-1-2) can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, a tie or an overtime loss against Palmyra in Friday's season finale.
• If the Trojans lose in regulation, the No. 2 seed would go to idle Central Dauphin (13-4-1-0).
• The No. 5 seed will go to either Manheim Township (4-13-0-0) or Cumberland Valley (3-13-0-1). The two teams are set to face off in a regular-season finale scheduled for 7:15 at Lancaster Ice Rink.
— The Blue Streaks would clinch the final playoff spot with a win or a tie.
— The Eagles would clinch the final playoff spot with a regulation win.
— In the event of a Cumberland Valley overtime win, which would give the two teams the same number of standings points and the same number of wins, Manheim Township would clinch a spot in the playoffs and the No. 5 seed because of two victories over Cumberland Valley earlier in the season. The Blue Streaks won the previous head-to-head matchups 8-2 Nov. 15 and 5-4 in overtime Jan. 10.
In the Viola Division | Standings
Number of playoff spots: Seven
Clinched: West Shore (16-2-0-0) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Viola Division playoffs one year after finishing as the Viola Cup runner-up. Twin Valley (14-2-0-1) is locked into the No. 2 seed, and Cedar Crest (14-4-0-0) has the No. 3 seed regardless of Friday's outcomes.
What's left to decide: Warwick (10-5-2-1) occupies the No. 4 spot, but has finished its regular-season-schedule.
• Meanwhile, fifth-place Hempfield (11-6-0-0) and sixth-place Annville-Cleona (11-6-0-0) face each other Friday in a game scheduled for 8:20 p.m. at Regency Sports Rink.
— If there's a winner in regulation, then that team would clinch the No. 4 seed, giving Warwick the No. 5 seed, followed by Friday's losing team as the No. 6 seed.
— If the game is decided in overtime, the losing team would end up with the No. 5 seed, sending Warwick to the No. 6 seed because the Warriors have 10 wins, fewer than both the Black Knights and Little Dutchmen, who each have 11 heading into Friday.
— If Hempfield and Annville-Cleona tie in their regular-season finale, which is the only regular-season meeting between the two teams, then the tie-breaking criteria would go to most periods won. Hempfield won 30 periods to Annville-Cleona's 24, so the Black Knights would earn the No. 4 seed, giving Annville-Cleona the No. 5 seed and Warwick the No. 6 seed.
• The No. 7 seed will go to either the Keystone Kraken (9-7-1-0) or Central York (9-8-0-0).
— The Kraken host Twin Valley Friday at Twin Ponds in a game scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and can clinch the Viola Division's final playoff spot with a win, or if Central York loses, in regulation, in its regular-season finale against Penn Manor scheduled for 7:15 pm. Friday at York Ice Arena.
— If Keystone earns a point Friday, either in a tie or an overtime loss, the Kraken would clinch the No. 7 seed because of their 7-2 win over Central York Jan. 3 in the only head-to-head game between the two clubs.
Central York needs a win and a Kraken loss Friday to jump into the No. 7 seed.