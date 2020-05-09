The first new-look, 37-team Lancaster-Lebanon League football season won’t kickoff until 2022. But what better time than now to start familiarizing yourselves with the 13 Berks County programs that will be coming aboard in a couple of years.

Here’s a look at those teams, listed alphabetically:

Berks Catholic Saints

Coach: Rich Keeley.

Last 5 years: 55-13 (Section 2 champs in 2018, 2017, 2016; D3-4A champs in 2017, 2016; D3-2A champs in 2015).

2019 season: 4-1, 8-5 (Lost to Lampeter-Strasburg 35-21 in D3-4A championship).

Notable: Saints have pocketed four D3 crowns, and were in the title game last season, falling to L-S, after pacing Berks with 34 takeaways and a plus-15 turnover margin. BC will play up in 4A again in the next cycle, and is one of the premier programs in Berks.

Conrad Weiser Scouts

Coach: Alan Moyer.

Last 5 years: 33-24 (Section 1 champs in 2018).

2019 season: 4-2, 6-6 (Lost to Milton Hershey 22-10 in D3-4A quarterfinals).

Notable: A familiar nonleague foe for several L-L League teams over the years, Weiser had a postseason trip last fall, and the Scouts will play Cocalico and Elco in nonleague clashes over the next two years.

Daniel Boone Blazers

Coach: Rob Flowers.

Last 5 years: 16-35.

2019 season: 1-5, 2-8.

Notable: Boone is set to play Conestoga Valley and Garden Spot in home-and-home nonleague series the next two years. Flowers came over two years ago from Reading and installed an option-oriented attack; the Blazers cranked out 2,000-plus rushing yards last fall.

Exeter Eagles

Coach: Matt Bauer.

Last 5 years: 41-17 (Section 1 champs in 2015).

2019 season: 5-1, 9-4 (Lost to eventual runner-up Cedar Cliff 24-0 in D3-5A semifinals).

Notable: Perennial playoff contenders will take on Hempfield and Wilson the next two years in nonleague battles. Rising senior QB Gavin McCusker went up top for a league-best 2,035 passing yards, and his 24 TD strikes also paced Berks. Bauer’s bunch also had the stingiest defense in Berks last fall, yielding just 190 yards a game.

Fleetwood Tigers

Coach: Steve Beatty (Set for 1st season).

Last 5 years: 15-36.

2019 season: 3-2, 8-3 (Lost to Conrad Weiser 44-15 in first round of D3-4A playoffs).

Notable: Tigers’ offense cranked out 387 yards a game last fall, tops in Berks, and rookie skipper Beatty will look to continue that trend. Fleetwood will take on Annville-Cleona in nonleague clashes the next two years.

Governor Mifflin Mustangs

Coach: Jeff Lang.

Last 5 years: 42-18 (Section 1 champs in 2019, 2017, 2016).

2019 season: 6-0, 8-4 (Lost to eventual champ Cocalico 42-14 in D3-5A quarterfinals).

Notable: Longtime Berks kingpins are no strangers to the D3 playoffs; Mustangs have tangled with Cocalico and Manheim Central in the 5A bracket in recent years. Blue-chip rising junior RB Nick Singleton — who has 23 scholarship offers, including Penn State — rushed for a league-best 1,690 yards with 29 TD gallops last fall. Mifflin is set to play Cedar Crest, Cocalico and Wilson in nonleague games the next two years; the Wilson matchup is their annual backyard brawl.

Hamburg Hawks

Coach: Chuck Kutz.

Last 5 years: 22-32.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2019 season: 2-3, 6-5 (Beat Big Spring 28-0 in Eastern Conference Class 4A playoffs).

Notable: Hawks won a postseason game last fall, and Hamburg — home of Berks League football chairperson Aaron Menapace — will take on Northern Lebanon in nonleague clashes the next two years.

Kutztown Cougars

Coach: Larry Chester (Set for 1st season in second stint as Cougars’ coach).

Last 5 years: 4-46.

2019 season: 0-5, 0-10.

Notable: Football program needed a school board vote to stay afloat back in January, and then the Cougars welcomed back Chester as skipper to inject some adrenaline into the team; Kutztown is on a 30-game losing streak, hasn’t won a game since the 2016 regular-season finale, and is 6-95 in the last 10 years. The Cougars will square off against Pequea Valley in nonleague showdowns the next two seasons.

Muhlenberg Muhls

Coach: John Lorchak (Set for 1st season).

Last 5 years: 14-37.

2019 season: 0-6, 0-10.

Notable: Looking to right their ship — under a first-year skipper — after a winless campaign last fall, the Muhls will take on Solanco and Ephrata in nonleague battles the next two years, while trying to turn the corner.

Reading Red Knights

Coach: Andre Doyle.

Last 5 years: 19-34.

2019 season: 3-3, 6-5 (Lost to Lebanon 36-14 in Eastern Conference Class 6A playoffs).

Notable: Red Knights are set to take on McCaskey and Lebanon in nonleague testers the next two years; those games against the Cedars will be rematches from last year’s postseason clash. Former L-L League members are always dangerous, and had a resurgence last season.

Schuylkill Valley Panthers

Coach: Jeff Chillot.

Last 5 years: 15-36.

2019 season: 1-4, 3-7.

Notable: SV has nonleague dates against Annville-Cleona and Elco scheduled for the next two years, as the Panthers hope to pick up some speed after a playoff trip in 2018.

Twin Valley Raiders

Coach: Dean Owens.

Last 5 years: 22-28.

2019 season: 2-4, 3-7.

Notable: TV will take on neighboring Garden Spot the next two years in nonleague action, after spending the last two seasons playing up in Section 1. Raiders had back-to-back-to-back 5-5 campaigns before dipping to three wins last fall, so they’d love to get over the hump.

Wyomissing Spartans

Coach: Bob Wolfrum.

Last 5 years: 51-11 (Section 2 champs in 2019, 2015; D3-2A champs in 2019).

2019 season: 5-0, 12-1 (Beat Middletown 24-21 in D3-3A championship; lost to Tamaqua 20-10 in PIAA-3A state quarterfinals).

Notable: Wolfrum is the dean of Berks coaches; 2020 will be his 34th season in charge at Wyo, and his teams are 313-84-1 with eight D3 crowns. Last year's title-run included a win over Annville-Cleona. No-nonsense Spartans hammered out 3,616 rushing yards last fall, tops in Berks.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage