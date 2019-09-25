From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. It’s been a good news/bad news scenario thus far for Annville-Cleona’s defense. We’ll get the bad news out of the way first: The Little Dutchmen have allowed 1,354 passing yards, the most in the league. Just one other L-L League team has surrendered 1,000-plus air yards. For A-C, that includes Matt McCleary’s 476-yard air effort last week, good for the third-best single-game passing performance in L-L League history. But here’s some good news: A-C has been decent against the run; the Dutchmen have allowed 616 rushing yards, and thanks to a 3-pack of swarming linebackers, A-C has very much kept teams honest on the ground: Dan Tobias (58 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack), Romeo Varela (42 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 pass breakup) and Chase Maguire (30 tackles, 10 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup) have been active in the middle of the defense. In Lancaster Catholic, A-C gets a foe this Friday that prefers the ground attack over an air assault, which should help out the Dutchmen. The Crusaders have gouged out 1,146 rushing yards and average 331 yards a game, behind a trio of backs who can all find gaps and get second-level: RB Jeff Harley (66-396, 9 TD), RB Alex Cruz (42-342, 5 TD) and QB Gavin Sullivan (73-210, 1 TD) can all motor. Harley, after dealing with some nagging injuries earlier in the season, is picking up speed; he raced for 127 yards with three TD runs last week vs. Lebanon. A-C’s rush defense against Catholic’s rush offense, which means plenty of spirited trench play at the line of scrimmage. That will be the crux when the Dutchmen come to Lancaster on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. There will be a fascinating matchup to watch on the edge on Friday when Octorara visits first-place Donegal for a Section 3 skirmish. Donegal WR Jake Shoemaker is having an outstanding season so far on the flanks, with 17 grabs for 334 yards (19.7 yards per reception) with six TD catches. Those six TD snags are tied for first in the section with Columbia’s Ryan Redding, who leads the L-L League in receptions (37) and receiving yards (570). Octorara features DB Ryan Kernan, and he’s been terrific in coverage for the Braves with 20 tackles and three interceptions. Kernan had five tackles and a pick last week in the Brave Bowl victory over Pequea Valley. Shoemaker against Kernan on the edge — keep an eye on that matchup when the Indians square off against the Braves.

3. McCaskey’s defense has been dinged up; the Red Tornado is allowing 379 yards and 47 points a game. But here’s a name to remember: LB Yamere Nixon has piled up 19 tackles, including three stops for losses, plus a pair of QB sacks, for McCaskey, which will be out to snap an 11-game losing streak on Friday at Penn Manor. The Comets have dropped four games in a row since a Week 1 win at Conestoga Valley, so both of these squads will be jonesing for a victory on Friday. Nixon and his defensive mates will face a Penn Manor offense that has rushed for just 168 yards, least in the L-L League. But QB Luke Braas has gone up top for 603 yards and six scores, and Kyle Murr (15-147, 3 TD) and Josh Gibson (11-139, 2 TD) have been reliable pass-catchers. Two hungry, hungry clubs will square off on Friday in Millersville.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage