An even dozen Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams qualified for the playoffs, and 11 of those squads will begin their postseason journey on Friday.

Two league clubs earned a No. 1 seed in the District 3 playoffs — Wilson in Class 6A and Cocalico, which drew a first-round bye, in Class 5A — and Lebanon will play in the 6A Eastern Football Conference playoff game on Friday.

The playoffs — playoffs! — are here. Buckle up. Here’s a preview of Friday’s games, which all begin at 7 p.m. …

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Chambersburg (6-4) at No. 1 Wilson (9-1): The Section 1 runner-up Bulldogs earned the 1-seed — yes, we know Wilson lost to undefeated Manheim Township, but the district’s mathematical formula spit out the Bulldogs on the 1-line — and they’re back in the D3 playoffs for the 28th time, angling for their eighth title. The Trojans, who fell to Manheim Township in the quarterfinals last year, are 1-9 all-time in D3 play, and face a daunting, 111-mile road trip to West Lawn. The Bulldogs’ D has been fierce — 241 yards a game against, third-best in the league — and Wilson must tame Chambersburg QB Brady Stumbaugh, RB Keyshawn Jones and slot-back Tyler Luther. ... Common opponents: One — Central Dauphin; Wilson beat the Rams 21-13, while CD topped Chambersburg 28-23 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth tussle. … Fun fact: Wilson is in the D3 playoffs for the 14th year in a row, and the Bulldogs own 39 D3 victories. … Key kid: Wilson’s Avanti Lockhart is having a dynamite dual-threat season. From his RB spot, he’s rushed for a team-leading 771 yards with 16 TD romps, and from his LB spot on D, he’s piled up 47 tackles — including a team-best 34 solo sticks and seven hits for losses — with a fumble recovery and an interception. He’s been great in short-yardage situations — and he’s flashed some breakaway speed — and expect Lockhart and his D mates to chase Stumbaugh and make him as uncomfortable as possible in the pocket. … Key stat: Wilson’s D gave up 710 rushing yards during the regular season, second-fewest in the L-L League. … Winner gets: No. 4 Harrisburg (7-3) or No. 5 Central York (9-1) in the semifinals. Harrisburg is the defending champ; the Cougars KO'd Wilson in last year's semifinals.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Manheim Township (10-0): The undefeated Blue Streaks are in the D3 playoffs for the 11th year in a row, and they won the 2017 crown with a win over — you got it — Cumberland Valley. The longtime Mid-Penn powerhouse Eagles are back in the D3 playoffs for the 29th time and own 13 championships. They’ll get a Township team that finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the L-L League in total team offense (418 yards a game), total team defense (125 yards a game against), rushing defense (452 rushing yards allowed), scoring offense (470 points scored) and scoring defense (55 points against, with three shutout victories in a row to round out the regular season). Common opponents: Two — Central Dauphin; Township edged the Rams 10-7 on Jackson Wright's late field goal, while CD tripped up Cumberland Valley 13-7 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game, and CD East; the Streaks rolled East 43-6, while Cumberland Valley beat the Panthers 28-7 in a Mid-Penn game. … Fun fact: Township hasn’t given up any points since Warwick’s third-quarter touchdown back in Week 7 on Oct. 4. That’s 13 scoreless quarters in a row for the Streaks’ strong-armed defense. In fact, Township has given up just 7 points in the last 16 quarters, and now the Streaks are tasked with slowing down Cumberland Valley's Wing-T attack. The last time Township faced a Wing-T offense? Against the Eagles, in that 2017 D3 title game. … Key kids: Two Cumberland Valley defenders here — LB Dontey Rogan (58 tackles, 8 for losses, 1 sack) and DT Wyatt Claypool (32 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks) have to contain Township QB Harrison Kirk (118-of-189 for 1,949 yards, 19 TDs), and not let him get the Streaks’ quick-strike O cranked up. … Key stat: Township deep-threat WR Anthony Ivey is averaging 27.4 yards per catch (16-438, 3 TDs). … Winner gets: No. 3 Central Dauphin (8-2) or No. 6 Cedar Crest (7-3) in the semifinals. Township has played — and beaten — both of those teams this season, including a 62-0 romp over Cedar Crest.

No. 6 Cedar Crest (7-3) at No. 3 Central Dauphin (8-2): This is a rematch 22 years in the making; CD beat Cedar Crest in the D3 playoffs back in 1997. The Rams return for their 22nd playoff trip, and they fell to Harrisburg in last year’s 6A finale. CD has been opportunistic on defense with 26 takeaways; now it’s up to the Rams’ D to slow down Falcons’ reliable RB Tyler Cruz (218-1,249, 19 TDs), QB Chris Danz (88-of-175 for 1,526 yards, 14 TDs) and home-run threat WR Cole Miller (39-689, 7 TDs), as Cedar Crest comes in averaging 309 yards a game. ... Common opponents: Two — Wilson; the Bulldogs held off CD 21-13 and beat the Falcons 35-7, and Manheim Township; the Streaks crunched Cedar Crest 62-0 and Township clipped CD 10-7. … Fun fact: Both of CD’s losses this season are against L-L League clubs — 21-13 at Wilson in Week 1, and 10-7 at Manheim Township in a hotly contested Week 3 tilt. … Key kid: CD WR-DB Nick Chimienti is a major flank threat; he has 38 catches for 724 yards (19.1 yards per grab) with six TD snags on offense, and he’s registered 34 tackles with three picks and a forced fumble in the secondary. … Key stat: CD ‘backers Marques Holton and Amir Walton have combined for 11 sacks and 21.5 tackles for losses. Cedar Crest’s O-line must be wary of those two bringing the heat. … Winner gets: No. 2 Manheim Township (10-0) or No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-5) in the semifinals.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 CLASS 6A BRACKET

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Cocalico (8-2) and No. 2 Cedar Cliff (8-2) drew first-round byes; the Eagles await the winner of No. 8 Governor Mifflin (7-3) and No. 9 Northern York (7-3), while the Colts await the winner of No. 7 Northeastern York (7-3) and No. 10 New Oxford (6-4).

No. 13 Waynesboro (5-5) at No. 4 Manheim Central (8-2): The Barons are making their 32nd D3 trip, and Central owns 18 titles, including the last two 5A crowns. The Barons walloped Waynesboro 55-0 in the quarters in 2017, and Central features two of the most bubbling-hot players in all of D3 in QB Evan Simon (130-of-226 for 2,191 yards, 20 TDs passing; 705 rushing yards, 12 TD keepers) and WR Colby Wagner (64-1,285, 11 TD catches). Waynesboro is 0-3 all-time in the D3 playoffs, including a 49-0 setback last year against another L-L League Section 2 outfit, Solanco. … Fun fact: Central is riding a 6-game winning streak in D3 play, and the Barons finished the regular season with a 24-game L-L League Section 2 winning streak, after capturing their fifth section crown in a row and 26th overall. … Key kid: Waynesboro D-end Callin Kauffman has 13 stops for losses and 4.5 sacks, so he knows his way around a backfield. But can the Indians contain Simon? That is the question. … Key stat: Central has 19 takeaways; DB Ben Wagner has a team-best three interceptions, and DB Owen Pappas has a team-leading three fumble recoveries. … Winner gets: No. 5 Warwick (8-2) or No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4) in the quarterfinals. Warwick picked off Central 37-7 in their nonleague meeting back in Week 3, snapping the Barons' 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak, dating back to 2016.

No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4) at No. 5 Warwick (8-2): The Warriors — who have won two games in a row, and have righted their ship after frustrating losses against Wilson and Manheim Township — return to the postseason for the second year in a row, after winning for the first time in the D3 playoffs last fall. They’re thinking bigger this time around, and get a Wildcats’ team that went from 0-10 in 2016 and 2-8 last year to a playoff bid this season. Efficient QB Micah Brubaker and RB Keegan Neill make the Wildcats growl. Mechanicsburg’s top priority: Curtailing Warwick’s high-powered offense (386 yards, 38 points a game), piloted by triggerman QB Joey McCracken (136-of-214 for 2,338 yards, 24 TDs). ... FYI: Warwick skipper Bob Locker has 96 career coaching victories, so if the Warriors run the table and win the D3-5A title, it would give him 100 wins. … Fun fact: Mechanicsburg made it back to the playoffs under a rookie coach, Anthony Rose. … Key kids: Warwick’s trio of WR flank threats have been tough to mark — Conor Adams (48-846, 8 TDs), Caleb Schmitz (42-767, 11 TDs) and Justin Gerhart (21-340, 3 TDs) average 17.3 chain-moving yards per catch between them. … Key stat: Warwick has 15 interceptions; Schmitz (4), Adams (3) and LB Austin Bufis (3) lead the pick brigade, and Schmitz has returned a pair of those interceptions for touchdowns. Gerhart also has a pick-6 from his DB spot for the opportunistic Warriors. … Winner gets: No. 4 Manheim Central or No. 13 Waynesboro (5-5) in the quarterfinals.

No. 14 Solanco (5-5) at No. 3 Shippensburg (10-0): The Golden Mules snared the final seed — squeaking past L-L League neighbor Ephrata by mere percentage points — and return for their sixth playoff trip. Solanco socked Waynesboro 49-0 in the first round last year, and relies heavily on L-L League leading rusher Nick Yannutz (215-1,487, 14 TDs), and a beefy offensive line that helped the Mules crank out 3,275 rushing yards during the regular season, tops in the league. The Greyhounds are making their 13th playoff trip, and they are one of five undefeated teams still standing in D3, along with Manheim Township, York Suburban, Wyomissing and Upper Dauphin. … Fun fact: Solanco has produced the last two L-L League regular-season rushing champs; Yannutz this season, and QB Joel McGuire in 2018. … Key kids: Shippensburg features a pair of 1,000-yard rushers out of the backfield in Jacob Loy (1,168 yards, 19 TDs) and Alex Sharrow (1,009 yards, 12 TDs). … Key stat: Solanco’s D is yielding 316 yards a game, and the Mules have allowed 1,456 rushing yards, second-fewest among Section 2 teams. … Winner gets: No. 6 York (7-3) or No. 11 Exeter (7-3) in the quarterfinals.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 CLASS 5A BRACKET

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

No. 9 Elco (7-3) at No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3): The Raiders and the Pioneers squared off in last year’s 4A opener, and L-S won 37-0 on a rainy, muddy night in Myerstown. The rematch is on the turf in Lampeter. L-S is back in the D3 playoffs for the 11th year in a row; red-hot Elco, which is riding a shiny 7-game winning streak, is here for the sixth time overall. The crux in this all-L-L League matchup: Can the Pioneers’ defense (242 yards a game against, tops in Section 2) slow down Raiders’ fleet QB Braden Bohannon (236-1,480, 18 TDs rushing; 29-of-53 for 451 yards, 6 TDs passing) and Elco’s Veer attack. … Fun fact: L-S RB Bryan McKim has rushed for 971 yards this season, so he’ll need just 19 stripes for a 1,000-yard campaign. … Key kid: While L-S’s defense will be zeroed-in on containing Bohannon and the Raiders’ hard-nosed rushing attack, the Pioneers can’t forget about Elco WR Evan Huey (14-267, 4 TDs) on the flank. He’s averaging 19.1 yards per catch, and he’s also made some big plays from his DB spot this season. … Key stat: Elco is allowing just 231 yards a game — third-best in the L-L League during the regular season. The Raiders have yielded 881 passing yards, second-fewest in the league, so they’ll be focused on Pioneers’ QB Conner Nolt (68-of-136 for 1,371 yards, 15 TDs) going up top. … Winner gets: No. 1 York Suburban (10-0) in the quarterfinals.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A BRACKET

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 6 Bermudian Springs (6-4) at No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (9-1): A juicy rematch here, as the Crusaders are itching for some payback after the Eagles KO’d undefeated and top-seeded Catholic 20-10 in the semifinals last year. This time around, Bermudian Springs must handle the Crusaders’ heavy duty rushing attack, spearheaded by breakaway threat Jeff Harley (122-1,102, 17 TDs) and bullish back Alex Cruz (77-653, 8 TDs). … Fun fact: Catholic is in the D3 playoffs for the 17th time, and the Crusaders have won six championships. This is playoff trip No. 17 for Bermudian Springs, which has three D3 crowns to its credit. Both of these programs know their way around a playoff bracket. … Key kid: Catholic QB Gavin Sullivan (52-of-93 for 900 yards, 7 TDs passing; 113-422, 3 TDs rushing) needs to manage the game and get the ball where it needs to go. … Key stat: Catholic featured the top-ranked defense among Section 3 squads during the regular season, yielding 227 yards a game. The Crusaders have allowed 755 rushing yards, third-fewest in the L-L League. That unit will be focused on stopping Bermudian Springs’ 700-yard RB, Aaron Dupler. … Winner gets: No. 2 Middletown (9-1) in the semifinals. The Blue Raiders beat Bermudian Springs 42-20 in last year's 3A finale.

No. 5 Littlestown (7-3) at No. 4 Annville-Cleona (6-4): The Little Dutchmen are 0-7 in D3 playoff games — including last year’s 14-7, rain-soaked setback against Bermudian Springs — so they’re jonesing for the program’s first postseason victory, against a Thunderbolts’ squad that is back in the D3 playoffs for the 25th time, with three championships to their credit. Littlestown’s assignment: Slowing down A-C’s Veer offensive weapons, like RB Trevor Porche (228-1,405, 14 TDs) and QB Junior Bours (35-of-88 for 819 yards, 8 TDs passing; 128-685, 17 TDs rushing). … And this: A-C’s Steven Colledge, who was injured, along with two other Dutchmen players in a car accident last month, left the hospital to attend A-C’s Week 10 game vs. Lebanon — a riveting 31-30 victory, as the Dutchmen were spurred on by Colledge’s appearance on the sideline. … Key kids: Littlestown’s trio of playmakers — QB Zach Ressler (880 passing yards, 4 TDs), RB Will Shoemaker (522 yards, 4 TDs) and RB Wyatt Kramer (511 yards, 7 TD) — make the Thunderbolts tick. … Key stat: A-C kicker Mac Plummer has eight field goals, including an L-L League-record 54-yarder. If this game comes down to a kick or something in the special teams department, the Dutchmen have one of the best in the business on their side. … Winner gets: No. 1 Wyomissing (10-0) in the semifinals.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A BRACKET

EASTERN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CLASS 6A GAME

Reading (6-4) at Lebanon (6-4): The Cedars are back in the postseason for the first time since 2013, hosting the Red Knights in this EFC playoff tilt. There is no bracket; this is a one-and-done matchup. Reading’s defense (third-best in Berks, allowing just 212 yards a game) must cope with Lebanon’s Air Raid attack — QB Isaiah Rodriguez (158-of-269 for 1,953 yards, 14 TDs) and WR Alex Rufe (68-973, 7 TDs) have been a solid 1-2 punch — while the Cedars’ defense will be tested by Knights’ shifty RB Elijah Williams (101-822, 12 TDs). … Fun fact: Reading got off to a quick 4-0 start and was 5-1. But the Knights went 1-3 down the stretch. They are, however, coming off their only shutout victory this season, 34-0 over Muhlenberg in Week 10. … Key kid: Reading QB Brandon Boutte (48-of-92 for 699 yards, 5 TDs) needs an efficient, chain-moving, clock-chewing kind of a night in the pocket. Lebanon can score quickly, so it would behoove the Knights to play some keep-away. … Key stat: Lebanon’s defense has been feisty; the Cedars are allowing 296 yards a game — that was fourth-best in Section 3 during the regular season. ... FYI: Reading has played one L-L League opponent this season: McCaskey. The Knights won 37-13.

