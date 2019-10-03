Sole possession of first place in two of the three Lancaster-Lebanon League section races will be up for grabs on Friday in Week 7 gridiron action.

Friday’s marquee game is in Lititz, where a pair of undefeated squads will do battle: Co-Section 1 leaders Manheim Township and Warwick will knock heads, and the winner will go to 7-0.

The other first-place showdown is a Section 2 clash in Lampeter, where Manheim Central will take on Lampeter-Strasburg, as the Barons look for their 21st section win in a row.

Previewing Friday’s 12 L-L League games, which all begin at 7 p.m.

SECTION 1

Manheim Township (2-0, 6-0) at Warwick (3-0, 6-0): Story lines aplenty here, as the top-ranked District 3 teams — the Blue Streaks in Class 6A and the Warriors in 5A — will duke it out, with the winner remaining unscathed and alone in first place. Township, which has won 10 regular-season games in a row, will bring the league’s top-ranked defense (149 yards a game against) and Warwick, which has won nine regular-season games in a row, will bring the league’s top-ranked offense (441 yards, 48 points a game) into this much-anticipated collision. With prolific passers Harrison Kirk (76-of-125 for 1,326 yards, 13 TDs for Township) and Joey McCracken (81-of-114 for 1,631 yards, 19 TDs for Warwick) squaring off, may the best defense win this skirmish. … Fun fact: Colleague John Walk did some digging this week — we’re talking microfilm fact-checking here — and unearthed these items: Manheim Township is angling for its first 7-0 start since 1977, and Warwick is shooting for its first 7-0 getaway since 1978. … Key stat: Warwick has allowed 47 points this season, least in the L-L League. … Key kid: Township WR Anthony Ivey had eight catches for a single-game league-record 292 receiving yards with two TD grabs last week vs. Wilson. Needless to say, Warwick’s secondary must keep tabs on him.

Penn Manor (1-2, 2-4) at Cedar Crest (2-1, 5-1): The Comets are feeling much better about things these days after ringing up 61 points in a win over McCaskey last week. The Falcons are looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss this season last Friday at the hands of Warwick. All eyes on Penn Manor’s defense in this clash, as the Comets must curtail Cedar Crest RB Tyler Cruz, the second-leading rusher in the league (152-893, 11 TDs). … Key stat: How’s this for balance — Cedar Crest has rushed for 1,022 yards and passed for 1,023 yards. … Key kids: Penn Manor backs Isaiah Stoltzfus (16-130, 4 TDs) and Josh Gibson (5-148, 2 TDs) ran wild last week vs. McCaskey, helping the Comets pile up 338 rushing yards. The Falcons’ D must be in stop-the-run mode vs. PM.

Wilson (1-1, 5-1) at Hempfield (0-2, 2-4): How will the Bulldogs bounce back after last week’s setback against Manheim Township? That is the million-dollar question in this showdown, as the Black Knights go for two wins in a row after knocking off previously unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg last week. So some good vibes in Hempfield’s camp, but Wilson’s rush defense has been gnarly; the Bulldogs have yielded just 395 yards on the ground, second-fewest in the L-L League. And now the Bulldogs must contain Knights’ shifty QB Tanner Hess, a 500-yard rusher. … Key stat: Wilson defenders have been in the backfield a lot; the Bulldogs have 31 tackles for losses. Hit-machine LB Avanti Lockhart leads the way with six such sticks. … Key kid: Hempfield super-back Jadin Jimenez has been tough to tackle out of the backfield, catching passes and in special teams. He popped a game-winning 90-yard kickoff return for a TD last week against L-S.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Solanco (2-1 Section 2, 4-2 overall) at McCaskey (0-3 Section 1, 0-6 overall): No big secret in this matchup. The Golden Mules average 376 yards a game, and they lead the league with 2,077 rushing yards, with FB Nick Yannutz (league-best 902 yards on 129 carries, 12 TDs) leading the charge. The Red Tornado, hoping to snap an 11-game losing slide, have given up 1,481rushing yards — second-most in the league — and simply must find a way to slow down Solanco’s rushing stampede. … Fun fact: This is just the third time Solanco and McCaskey will square off in a varsity football game. The first time was back in 1991, when the Tornado topped the Mules 33-12 in a D3-4A semifinal-round showdown. Solanco won last year’s crossover matchup 64-10 in Quarryville. … Key stat: In the last two games, McCaskey has been flagged 26 times for 192 penalty yards. You know the Tornado wants to clean up the yellow hanky issue. … Key kid: Solanco QB Grady Unger (96 keepers, 587 yards, 7 TDs) is a deft pitch-man, so McCaskey’s D has to stay at home and not let Unger dictate pace.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

Manheim Central (2-0, 4-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0, 5-1): The Barons have found their mojo; after back-to-back losses for the first time since 2014, Central has won two games in a row behind a firecracker-hot passing attack: Evan Simon has thrown for 637 yards with five TD strikes and Colby Wagner has 22 catches for 433 yards and three TD grabs in the last two games. Conversely, the Pioneers will bring the league’s second-ranked defense (166 yards a game against) into this first-place clash, and L-S has allowed the second-fewest passing yards (408) in the league. … Fun fact: This is the 10th time Central and L-S will meet up as Section 2 foes, and with the Pioneers dipping down to Section 3 next year, this might be the last time these two squads square off for a while. The Barons lead the section series 6-3, including three wins in a row. L-S won 40-27 in 2015, 22-0 in 2011 and 27-24 in 2010; that 22-0 game was the last time Central suffered a shutout loss in a varsity tackle football game. The Pioneers won Section 2 championships in 2010 and 2011, in their first two years up from Section 3; Central has won the last four Section 2 titles in a row. … Key stat: Central has 13 takeaways, including two fumble recoveries apiece by D-ends Tyler Hartl and Jake Martin. … Key kid: L-S QB Connor Nolt (32-of-59 for 644 yards, 7 TDs) has been cool under pressure, stepping in for the injured Sean McTaggart. In fact, he hasn’t been intercepted this season, as he’s gotten the ball cleanly to the Pioneers’ O playmakers. We’re anxious to see how Nolt handles this big-stage, first-place-showdown game, going up against a D1 blue-chip QB in Simon, who is sitting on 6,583 career passing yards — 417 shy of bum-rushing the 7,000-yard club.

Conestoga Valley (2-1, 2-4) at Cocalico (1-1, 4-2): A tricky test for the Eagles, who are looking for a quick snap-back after a gut-punch 46-43 loss at Manheim Central last week. They’ll get a Buckskins’ squad that has won two games in a row, thanks to a pinpoint passing attack; Bradley Stoltzfus has thrown for 541 yards with five TD tosses in the last two games, and receivers Zach Fisher (30-501, 7 TDs) and Derek Ulishney (28-258, 3 TDs) have been reliable go-to targets. Cocalico will need a big defensive effort to remain in the lead pack. … Key stat: CV has allowed 1,377 rushing yards, third-most in the league. … Key kid: Cocalico QB Noah Palm needs 98 passing yards for 2,000 in his career. He makes the Eagles’ Veer tick; Cocalico has rushed for a hair under 1,400 yards, and the Eagles’ ground-and-pound attack will challenge the Bucks’ rush D.

Elizabethtown (0-3, 2-4) at Garden Spot (0-3, 0-6): The Bears have lost four in a row after a 2-0 start, and the Spartans are looking to snap a maddening 20-game losing skid. Garden Spot had CV on the ropes last week before the Bucks rallied for a win. This matchup has offensive explosion written all over it; the Spartans (407 yards a game against) and the Bears (395 yards a game against) are ranked last and second-to-last in the league in team defense. Whoever has the ball last might win this one. … Key stat: Garden Spot QB Jesse Martin has accounted for 956 yards (590 passing, 366 rushing) and nine total TDs for the Spartans. … Key kid: E-town’s Cole Rice is putting together an all-star season. From his WR spot on offense, he has 26 catches for 546 yards (21 yards per grab) with four TD receptions. Tack on 339 kickoff-return stripes, and Rice has 1,016 all-purpose yards. And on defense, from his safety position, he has 58 tackles, a pick, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble for the Bears.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SECTION 3

Elco (3-2, 3-3) at Donegal (5-0, 5-1): Two red-hot teams here, as the Raiders, winners of three in a row, will take on the Indians, who have won five straight and sit alone atop the section standings. Elco owns the top-ranked defense among Section 3 outfits (228 yards a game against), and the Raiders will be tested by Donegal’s rampaging Wing-T attack. Joe Fox (101-630, 7 TDs) and Garrett Blake (69-406, 4 TDs) make the Indians tick; Fox has darted for 341 yards and three scores in the last two games, including a lights-out 179-yard effort last week vs. Octorara. … Key stat: Elco QB Braden Bohannon has rushed for 781 yards, most among L-L League signal-callers. … Key kid: Donegal D-tackle Owen Kling (36 tackles, 9 for losses, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble) has to help keep Bohannon under wraps; the Raiders’ speedy Veer QB has back-to-back 177-yard rushing efforts, and he’s scored seven TDs in the last two games.

Pequea Valley (0-5, 0-6) at Annville-Cleona (3-2, 3-3): The Braves, who are out to snap a hair-pulling 16-game losing skid, had their best offensive output this season last week, gouging out 300 yards in a loss against Northern Lebanon. The Little Dutchmen fell short against Lancaster Catholic last Friday, and they need to start picking up wins to remain in line for a D3-3A playoff bid. The crux: PV must limit A-C’s high-powered rushing attack. … Key stat: PV is last in the league in total offense and points scored, but the Braves made a breakthrough last week against Northern Lebanon. … Key kid: A-C RB Trevor Porche (131-706, 9 TDs) has been tough to tackle. We’ll see if the Dutchmen ride their workhorse back in this clash.

Columbia (1-4, 2-4) at Ephrata (2-3, 2-4): Two teams looking to stop the bleeding in this matchup. The Crimson Tide has lost four of its last five games, and the Mountaineers have dropped three straight. The crazy thing is that both teams were in all of those games, and Columbia and Ephrata both have crooked offensive numbers galore. A terrific QB matchup in this clash as well, with Columbia’s Matt McCleary (113-of-197 for 1,734 yards, 18 TDs) and Ephrata’s Caden Keefer (67-of-99 for 890 yards, 9 TDs) squaring off. May the best defense — and whoever turns the ball over the fewest — win this battle. … Key stat: Ephrata’s D has 24 stops for losses, six sacks and five QB hurries, so the Mounts should keep McCleary busy in the pocket. … Key kid: Columbia receiver Ryan Redding (40-668, 7 TDs) is second in the league in receptions, and he’s been an ultra reliable target over the middle and in the flat for McCleary. The Tide is not shy about going up top, so this will be a heck of a test for Ephrata’s secondary.

Lebanon (4-1, 4-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-4, 1-5): The Cedars are just a game out in the section chase, and they’ve won back-to-back games, including last week’s 42-36 OT thriller against Columbia. The Vikings were finally able to exhale last week, when they picked up their first win this season, 36-14 over Pequea Valley. QB Ethan Borcky (75-of-123 for 1,135 yards, 9 TDs) has filled the air with footballs for Northern Lebanon, but the Vikings have to find a way to cool off the scorching Cedars. … Key stat: Northern Lebanon has yielded 1,779 rushing yards, most in the league. … Key kid: Lebanon WR-DB Alex Rufe is smoldering hot. In the last two games, he has 20 catches for 344 yards — including last week’s epic 12-catch, 202-yard effort vs. Columbia — with three TD grabs (including the game-winner in OT vs. the Tide), plus two interceptions (one of which he returned for a pick-6 TD vs. Columbia), a punt return for another TD (in the W over Lancaster Catholic), and he has a pair of 2-point conversion scores over that blistering clip. Safe to say the Vikings better know where Rufe is at all times.

Lancaster Catholic (4-1, 5-1) at Octorara (2-3, 2-4): The Crusaders rebounded nicely last Friday, holding off Annville-Cleona 31-24 one week after falling to Lebanon and seeing their 14-game regular-season unbeaten streak come to a crashing halt. Rugged RB Alex Cruz rumbled for 144 yards and two scores against A-C, and he has spearheaded Catholic’s rushing attack with 486 yards and 7 TDs, along with speedster Jeff Harley (75-462, 9 TDs). Meanwhile, Octorara’s defense has been stout; the Braves are second in Section 3 in team defense (249 yards a game against), and Octorara has yielded a league-low 347 passing yards. … Key stat: Catholic has allowed 507 rushing yards, third-fewest in the L-L League. … Key kid: Octorara D-tackle Colby Wrigley (team-best 50 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 1/2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble) has to be a gap-plugger and not let Cruz and/or Harley find open spaces.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage