From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. The good news about Friday’s Elizabethtown at Garden Spot Section 2 clash is that someone is snapping a losing skid. The Bears will ride into New Holland towing a 4-game slide — that after a nifty 2-0 getaway, including a hard-fought win over Section 3 solo leader Donegal, and an offensive explosion, point-producing victory over Dover. A QB injury sidetracked E-town for a couple of weeks, and now the Bears are looking for their first W since late August. Meanwhile, Garden Spot is lugging around the longest L streak in the league at 20 straight. The Spartans have had plenty of close calls — including last Friday, when they had an 18-0 first-half lead against Conestoga Valley — but they’re jonesing to get this skid snapped. The scoreboard operator could be busy in New Holland on Friday; Garden Spot (407 yards against) is last and E-town (395 yards against) is 23rd in the league in team defense. Here’s a name to remember: E-town LB Bobby Walters (40 tackles, 3 1/2 stops for losses, 1 pass breakup, 2 blocked field goals) has been active, and he’ll have to help the Bears’ D keep tabs on shifty Spartans’ QB Jesse Martin (590 passing yards, 366 rushing yards, 7 total TDs) and rugged RB John Dykie (106-475, 4 TDs).

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Statistically speaking, Pequea Valley had its best game this season last week against Northern Lebanon. The Vikings won, 36-14. But the Braves moved the ball, finished a couple of drives and kept Northern Lebanon’s defense guessing, registering a season-high 300 yards of total offense. Tony Lazar led the rushing brigade with 139 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per pop. And backup QB Nate Fisher threw for 110 yards and a TD — a 54-yarder to Collin Rohrer, who had his breakout game two weeks ago with six receptions vs. Octorara in the Brave Bowl. Yes, PV will take a 16-game losing streak into Friday’s tilt at Annville-Cleona. But the Braves are definitely starting to trend in the right direction.

3. Donegal D-tackle Owen Kling and Manheim Central LB Maliki Rivera have seven sacks apiece — tops in the league.

