LNP-PAB-090718-GSHS-PHS-13.JPG
Buy Now

Garden Spot’s John Dykie (30) rushes the ball up the middle against Palmyra at Garden Spot High School on Friday, September 7, 2018.

 PATRICK BLAIN

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. The good news about Friday’s Elizabethtown at Garden Spot Section 2 clash is that someone is snapping a losing skid. The Bears will ride into New Holland towing a 4-game slide — that after a nifty 2-0 getaway, including a hard-fought win over Section 3 solo leader Donegal, and an offensive explosion, point-producing victory over Dover. A QB injury sidetracked E-town for a couple of weeks, and now the Bears are looking for their first W since late August. Meanwhile, Garden Spot is lugging around the longest L streak in the league at 20 straight. The Spartans have had plenty of close calls — including last Friday, when they had an 18-0 first-half lead against Conestoga Valley — but they’re jonesing to get this skid snapped. The scoreboard operator could be busy in New Holland on Friday; Garden Spot (407 yards against) is last and E-town (395 yards against) is 23rd in the league in team defense. Here’s a name to remember: E-town LB Bobby Walters (40 tackles, 3 1/2 stops for losses, 1 pass breakup, 2 blocked field goals) has been active, and he’ll have to help the Bears’ D keep tabs on shifty Spartans’ QB Jesse Martin (590 passing yards, 366 rushing yards, 7 total TDs) and rugged RB John Dykie (106-475, 4 TDs).

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Statistically speaking, Pequea Valley had its best game this season last week against Northern Lebanon. The Vikings won, 36-14. But the Braves moved the ball, finished a couple of drives and kept Northern Lebanon’s defense guessing, registering a season-high 300 yards of total offense. Tony Lazar led the rushing brigade with 139 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per pop. And backup QB Nate Fisher threw for 110 yards and a TD — a 54-yarder to Collin Rohrer, who had his breakout game two weeks ago with six receptions vs. Octorara in the Brave Bowl. Yes, PV will take a 16-game losing streak into Friday’s tilt at Annville-Cleona. But the Braves are definitely starting to trend in the right direction.

3. Donegal D-tackle Owen Kling and Manheim Central LB Maliki Rivera have seven sacks apiece — tops in the league.

Sign up for our newsletter

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage