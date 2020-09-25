MYERSTOWN — Elco opened the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football schedule on Friday night with a 40-10 win over visiting Annville-Cleona.

The Raiders (1-0, 2-0) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a quick 21-0 lead and never looked back. Elco rushed for 389 yards on 40 attempts, while the Dutchmen (0-1, 0-2) were held to 81 yards on 33 attempts in a game contested mostly on the ground.

Turning point

A-C had just scored to get within 21-7 when Elco faced a 4th-and-2 at the Dutchmen's 31. Braden Bohannon ran for 15 yards to continue the drive. Bohannon followed that with a 9-yard scramble out of a passing play and a 7-yard keeper for a touchdown, putting the Raiders up 28-7 with nine seconds left in the half.

Star of the game

Whenever Bohannon gets on the field, there’s a better-than-average chance he will be the Most Valuable Player. On Friday he rushed for 152 yards on 15 carries and four touchdowns without carrying the ball in the fourth quarter. He had scoring runs of 11, 15, 7 and 17 yards.

Key statistic

Something that makes Bohannon even more dangerous is another runner who is almost as quick as him. Jake Williams showed that the Dutchmen could not key on Bohannon alone. Williams, a freshman, had 123 yards on 11 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the third quarter.

Up next

The Raiders will try to keep their hot start going when they travel to Pequea Valley next Friday. The Dutchmen will look to get their first win of the season in their home opener against Northern Lebanon.