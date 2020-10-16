FREDRICKSBURG — Elco closed in on a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four title and a District Three playoff berth with a 36-7 win at Northern Lebanon on Friday night.

The Raiders (4-0 L-L, 5-0 overall) scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 29-0 halftime lead. Elco relied on its ground attack, rushing the ball on 29 of the 30 plays on those four scoring drives.

Stars of the game

No surprise here. Quarterback Braden Bohannon was at the center of Elco's success.

He rushed for four touchdowns while carrying the ball 14 times for 109 yards. He also had a 40-yard punt return in the third quarter that set up the fourth of his touchdowns, a 1-yard sneak.

Turning point

Though it would have been difficult for Northern Lebanon (0-4, 0-5) to hang with Elco for 48 minutes, the Vikings had a bad break go against them in the first minute.

On the opening snap of the game, the officials initially ruled that the Raiders fumbled the ball over to Northern Lebanon short of midfield. But after a conference, the ball was given back to Elco. The Raiders scored six plays later on an 18-yard touchdown run, the first of Bohannon's scores.

Key statistic

The Raiders held the Vikings to a total of zero yards in the first three quarters. Northern Lebanon had 19 rushes for minus-7 yards at that time. The final drive of the game ended with a 7-yard scoring by Rasheed Beldor that put the Vikings into positive territory.

Up next

Elco will look to snare a postseason spot at home against Columbia. The Vikings will seek their first win of the season in a home game against Pequea Valley.