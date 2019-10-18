Elco helmet
MYERSTOWN — Elco kept its playoff hopes alive Friday night with a 35-17 win over Annville-Cleona in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football action.

The Raiders (6-2 L-L, 6-3 overall) put the game out of reach with two long touchdown runs by quarterback Braden Bohannon. On back-to-back possessions, Bohannon had touchdown runs of 80 and 69 yards to put Elco up 35-3 with 3:27 left in the third quarter.

Turning point

It was a one-possession game late in the second quarter, with Elco up 7-3, when Jordan Fernandez broke away from all A-C defensive backs to grab a wide-open 26-yard touchdown pass from Bohannon.

That score put the Raiders up 14-3 with 28 seconds left in the first half. Elco added a touchdown on its first possession of the third quarter, via a 9-yard touchdown run by Luke Williams, so A-C (5-3, 5-4) was down 21-3 the next time it had a realistic chance at a possession.

Key statistic

The Dutchmen had 121 yards on its first three possessions, all of which ended inside Elco's 20-yard line. But none of those series reached the end zone. There was a failed fourth-down conversion, a missed field goal and a 34-yard field goal by Mac Plummer.

A-C did not reach the end zone until Trevor Porche's 24-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Star of the game

Bohannon ran for 174 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. He was also 4-for-5 passing for 50 yards and a score.

Up next

Elco is looking to sneak into the District Three Class 4A playoffs, and needs a win at Columbia to have a chance at the postseason. A-C remains in good shape for the District Three Class 3A playoffs, but a win against Lebanon next week would help solidify its chances.