When the two-day District Three swimming championships kick off next weekend, Lancaster County boys will hold 116 qualifying spots across all 11 events.
The competition, which runs February 28-29 at Cumberland Valley gets underway at noon on Friday with the Class 2A boys followed by the 2A girls, the Class 3A boys and finally, the 3A girls. Events will start with the 200 medley relay and conclude with the 200 freestyle relay.
Saturday's events will run in the same order, but starting at 10 a.m. with the 100 freestyle and wrapping up with the 400 freestyle relay.
Lancaster County swimmers earned six No. 1 seeds, including Logan Smith in the Class 3A 100 breaststroke. The Cedar Crest sophomore broke his own league record to win the L-L title and now holds the top spot at districts with a time of 56.63.
He'll also swim in the 200 IM, where he's ranked seveth (2:00.13).
Leading the way in 3A is L-L champion Manheim Townships, which boasts an impressive 25 entries. The Blue Streaks will swim in all three relays, while Jackson Prevost holds the top individual seeds, checking in at No. 5 in the 200 freestyle (1:43.77) and No. 11 in the 100 freestyle (48.69).
League runner-up Penn Manor earned 13 qualifying spots, including the third seed in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.19) and the fourth seed in the 200 medley relay (1:37.50). The Comets' Sam Lutter is fourth in the 200 IM (1:59.07) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.37).
Two swimmers each hold two No. 1 seeds in Class 2A.
Donegal's Jake Houck leads the field in the 100 butterfly (49.95) and 100 freestyle (45.42). Both times broke league, meet and pool records at the L-L championships at Wilson earlier this month. Teammate Ethan Shonk holds the No. 1 seed in the 200 freestyle in addition to the second seed in the 100 backstroke (52.98).
Overall, the Indians are tied with Cocalico with 10 entries at districts. Leading the way for Cocalico is Zach Sherk, who's seeded No. 1 in the 50 freestyle (21.19) and the 100 breaststroke (56.72).
Lancaster Catholic leads L-L schools with 13 qualifiers in Class 2A. Like in the girls' meet, the Crusaders will swim in all three relays. Individually, Casimir Mikula is ninth in the 200 free (1:55.94) and 10th in the 500 free (5:09.23).