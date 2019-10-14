With the boys soccer season winding down, teams wait to see if they'll be granted a chance to dance in the District Three playoffs based on their standing in the power rankings.
Games — excluding league-playoff contests — count toward the power rankings until Oct. 17.
Following is a loOk at where teams stand heading into the the final full week week and whether they would qualify for the playoffs if the rankings would hold. First-round games are scheduled for Oct. 21 (Class 3A) and Oct. 22 (Class A, Class 2A and Class 3A).
The numbers match the power rankings for results entered into District Three's database as of an update as 12:06 p.m. Monday. To see the updated full list of power rankings, click here.
CLASS 4A
Top team: Dallastown (Record: 17-0-0, Rating: 0.820081)
Number of district qualifiers: 16
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 5 Manheim Township (11-3-1, 0.759167), No. 7 Warwick (10-3-1, 0.738002), No. 11 McCaskey (13-2-0, 0.692900), No. 14 Elizabethtown (8-7-1, 0.633511), No. 15 Conestoga Valley (8-9-0, 0.632227).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Hempfield (5-10-1, 0.599556), No. 20 Penn Manor (7-8-1, 0.592321), No. 24 Ephrata (5-10-2, 0.510971), No. 28 Cedar Crest (2-14-0, 0.393193), No. 32 Lebanon (3-13-2, 0.304569).
Notes: Manheim Township climbed to No. 5 by winning its last eight regular-season contests. The Blue Streaks would host No. 12 Northeastern (11-6-1) if the rankings hold. Warwick would also get a home game in a first-round matchup with No. 10 Central York (9-5-3) ... The Red Tornado had the second-highest win total in Class 4A through the weekend. Only Dallastown had more victories. If the rankings hold, McCaskey would visit No. 8 Wilson (11-5-1), which went to the district final and won the state final last year before vacating its wins ... Elizabethtown dropped in the rankings with back-to-back losses to wrap up its regular season. The Bears could draw No. 3 Cumberland Valley (13-2-0) in a first-round matchup ... The Black Knights are the highest-ranked Class 4A team with five wins or fewer, a testament to the Black Knights' strength of schedule ... Penn Manor slipped out of the playoff window with a 1-2-1 record over its final four regular-season games. Meanwhile, the Cedars posted a 1-1-2 record over their final four games.
CLASS 3A
Top team: Susquehannock (Record: 16-0-2, Rating: 0.779209)
Number of district qualifiers: 16
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4-1, 0.705520), No. 8 Cocalico (10-5-2, 0.639320), No. 12 Manheim Central (8-10-0, 0.639320), No. 16 Donegal (10-7-1, 0.588356).
Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Octorara (10-8-0, 0.583379), No. 24 Northern Lebanon (8-10-0, 0.431098), No. 29 Elco (4-14-0, 0.364428), No. 30 Garden Spot (0-15-2, 0.37429), No. 35 Solanco (2-16-0,0.309108).
Notes: The Pioneers won their final three regular-season games to move up in the rankings. They also won their league playoff opener Saturday against Pequea Valley. If the rankings hold, they could open the district playoffs with a home game against No. 13 Conrad Weiser (12-6-0) ... Cocalico remained in the No. 8 spot, going 1-1-1 over its final three games. The Eagles could get a first-round home game against No. 9 West Perry (13-3-1) ... The Barons surged from No. 19 to No. 12 with wins in their final three games, including a dramatic 1-0 win over Elizabethtown Thursday when Logan Whitehouse scored the goal with 17 seconds left in the second overtime period. The Barons could open the District playoffs at No. 5 Northern York (13-3-1) ... Donegal finished the season with three wins in its final four regular-season games to nudge into the playoff window. The Indians could draw Susquehannock if the standings hold ... Octorara defeated L-L Section Three champion Cocalico Tuesday, but the Braves dropped the other three other games in their final four-game stretch to slide out of the playoff window.
CLASS 2A
Top team: Fleetwood (Record: 14-3-0, Rating: 0.705819)
Number of district qualifiers: 10
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite (10-3-1, 0.682132), No. 5 Pequea Valley (15-3-0, 0.656298), No. 8 Lancaster Catholic (12-4-2, 0.570175).
Local teams on the outside: No. 13 Annville-Cleona (9-8-1, 0.480515).
Notes: Fleetwood took over the top spot previously occupied by now-No. 2 Biglerville (17-1-0) ... Lancaster Catholic would be the only local team with a first-round matchup in the Class 2A bracket if the rankings hold. The Crusaders would host No. 9 Greenwood (14-4-0) for the right to face Biglerville in the quarterfinals ... Lancaster Mennonite moved up in the rankings with wins in its final two regular-season games. The Blazers could open the playoffs at home against No. 6 Trinity (9-4-1). Pequea Vlaley would open the playoffs at No. 4 Oley Valley (14-2-1).
CLASS 1A
Top team: Halifax (Record: 16-1-0, Rating: 0.650325)
Number of district qualifiers: 10
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (11-4-2, 0.556775), No. 7 Mount Calvary Christian (12-4-0, 0.500139), No. 9 Dayspring Christian (12-5-1, 0.475037).
Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Lititz Christian (10-5-1, 0.457165), No. 16 Lancaster County Christian (6-9-0, 0.314648), No. 20 Lebanon Catholic (2-15-0, 0.237739).
Notes: Dayspring Christian hosts Littitz Christian in a playoff game Monday ... Mount Calvary and Dayspring would both open the district playoffs with first-round games if the rankings hold. Lancaster Country Day would visit Harrisburg Christian in the quarterfinals.