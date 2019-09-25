Pequea Valley has surged to the top of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four boys soccer standings with the help of a potent offensive attack.
Through their first 10 games, the Braves outscored opponents 51-7. Forward TJ Hershey accounted for 15 of those goals, 10 away from the Braves' single-season record.
Hershey recently participated in a Q&A, covering the origins of his interest in soccer, his plans for next year and more.
What got you into soccer?
I played baseball, and it was at a local park. Soccer was across the creek, and I always wanted to go across the creek, so I said, 'I want to play what's over across the creek.' And here I am now. That was probably kindergarten or first grade.
Where else have you played?
I played for Classics, and I came up through the Pequea program. Then I moved to the CV program with a collection of CV, L-S and Pequea guys.
If you could have a super power, what would it be?
Telekinesis. You can move anything you want, and you could actually end up flying because you could pick up objects and have them move you.
Do you have a favorite ice cream flavor?
Definitely vanilla. I'm very original like that.
Favorite movie and/or TV show?
For a favorite show, I'm going to have to go with "Last Man Standing." Favorite movie, I'll go with "Talladega Nights."
Who are your favorite pro sports teams?
For soccer, it's Manchester United. For baseball, I like the Nationals, too.
What's on your playlist?
It's mostly country music, but before soccer games, it's a lot of rock music, a lot of classic rock like Queen.
Do you have any superstitions?
I wear a sleeve on my right arm, matching the home color because of the rule. I have to go left leg, right leg, alternating everything as I go through socks, shin guard holders, cleats.
What's your favorite soccer memory so far?
So far, I'm going to have to go with beating Catholic last year for the section championship. I'm also trying to get that all-time scoring record, so hopefully that'll be a new favorite memory.
Where's the best place you visited?
I went up to Alaska two summers ago to visit family.
Any plans for next year?
I currently have an apprenticeship, so I'm planning on working after high school.