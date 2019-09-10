Penn Manor entered the boys soccer season with determination. The Comets had missed out on the District Three playoffs in each of the last four seasons by mere percentage points in the power rankings.
With a 2-2 record early in the season, including a 3-2 win over Warwick in Monday's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Opener, Penn Manor has its sights set on a postseason berth. Among the Comets contributors is Ryan Dang, a senior back and one of the team's most experienced varsity defenders, who helped hold Penn Manor's opponents to four goals in four games.
Dang recently participated in a Q&A to share more about his personality and his soccer career.
How long have you been playing soccer?
I would say kindergarten. It was because of my brother. My brother loves soccer, and because of that, my mom kind of wanted me to play, too.
Where else have you played?
I played for Penn Legacy, and then PA Classics once they merged.
Is there a story behind your jersey number (No. 4)?
I think I had that number when I was in first grade, and I kind of just stuck with it.
If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?
I would have time powers, but I feel I would be really irresponsible, so I would say ice powers.
What's your favorite meal?
Pho from Vietnam.
Do you have a favorite pro sports team?
Probably Bracelona.
What's your best soccer memory so far?
When I was U13, my team from Penn Legacy won regionals. We would have gone to nationals, but they didn't have them for U13.
How do you bond with your teammates?
We just kind of hang out afterwards. We go out to eat, go to the pool, things like that.
Do you have a favorite holiday?
I like Christmas.
What's on your playlist?
I love classic rock, '80s, '70s.
What are your goals for the season?
Getting to districts is our goal for the season.
What's your favorite subject in school?
Math.
What are your plans for next year?
I want to go to college next year. I'm not sure where I want to go yet. I'm looking around still. I'll probably study computer science.