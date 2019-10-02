With four goals and three assists, Lancaster Mennonite senior midfielder Mesa Dula has helped carry the proverbial torch from last year's decorated senior class to this year's Blazers lineup that has worked its way into Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title contention.
Lancaster Mennonite (6-1-0 Section Three, 7-3-1 overall) entered Wednesday's game tied with Cocalico for first place in the section. After an 0-2-1 start, they won seven of their last eight games.
During that stretch, after Monday's 2-0 win over Octorara, Dula participated in a Q&A, sharing his personal tastes as well as his take on being a team leader.
What got you into soccer?
My dad. He played in high school and college. I started playing club when I was maybe 9 or 10.
What's your favorite food?
Tacos.
What's on your playlist?
Drake. I like a lot of rap. I like the oldies, too, '70s music, R&B, a little pop.
Do you have any gameday superstitions?
I always have to have music.
What's your favorite pro sports team?
Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia 76ers. It's a little mixed up.
What's your favorite soccer memory so far?
Playing in the state championship my sophomore year.
Do you have a favorite movie or TV show?
My favorite movie would be one of the Ocean's series.
What was your best Halloween costume?
I was Tiger Woods one year. I play golf. I was also a pro soccer player. I think I was a football player one year, too. It's just all things sports, I guess.
What are your goals for the year?
I'd say getting to the state playoffs, just ending on a good note, getting to a place where we all know we can.
What's it like being a senior on this team?
It's different. It's weird because there's no one older. I'm a leader now, and it's good to get to know the young guys and get to show them what it's like and what teamwork's like, and showing them how to be leaders for the next group.
How do you bond with your teammates away from the field?
We go out to eat, usually Saturdays, to get breakfast or lunch before games. We usually take a trip to Infinito's each year.
What's your favorite subject in school?
I like history.
Do you have plans in place for next year?
I'm still weighing my options.
