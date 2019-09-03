With 15 seniors on the roster, Donegal boasts one of the most experienced boys soccer teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Among the veteran leaders is forward Philip Herzog, an L-L Section Three first-team all-star last year and the team's leading scorer.
The Indians opened their season with a 2-0 win over Manheim Central Friday before dropping decisions Saturday to Palmyra (1-0) and Monday to Dallastown (2-0).
Herzog accounted for both of Donegal's goals in the season opener. After the game, he stopped to participate in a Q&A about his soccer career and his interests away from the pitch.
What got you into soccer?
I started playing soccer when I was about 6 years old. I started playing U8. One of my baseball friends got me into soccer. Ever since then, I've just been in love with it.
Where have you played?
I came up through Donegal youth, and then I eventually moved to E-town for about two years. For the past four CASA (Capital Area Soccer Association) in Harrisburg.
What's your favorite food?
I guess I'll just go very basic and say pizza.
What's on your playlist right now?
Mainly rap music. I have some R&B music, too. I have a wide variety. Specifically, I've been listening to Lil Wayne.
What's the last movie or TV show you watched?
The last TV show I watched was "Mindhunter."
GOAL, Donegal. Philip Herzog opens the scoring in Manheim, capitalizing on a PK drawn from a Manheim Central handball. Indians take a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute. pic.twitter.com/wR1dULNW7g— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) August 30, 2019
How have you and your teammates bonded?
We've been close. I've been playing with all these guys for the past eight, nine years. We've all been very close friends. We all hang out with each other, and I think that just works out for us. We have very good team chemistry.
Your favorite soccer memory?
Last season, playing Palmyra in our last game of the season when I had a goal and an assist.
What's your favorite color?
Blue.
What's your favorite sport away from soccer?
I don't play any other sports, but I'm a big basketball fan.
What's your favorite pro sports team?
For soccer, I'm going to have to say Chelsea. Baseball, I'm going to have to go with the Yankees because I was born in New York. I don't really have a favorite basketball tea. I just like watching basketball, but my favorite college basketball team is Syracuse.
Who's a person you've learned a lot from?
My dad.
Favorite subject in school?
Psychology.
What are your goals for this season?
We're going to start simple and say make it to postseason, but we hope to make it a lot further than that.
Any plans for next year?
I'd like to play soccer in college, and I'd like to go and major in criminology.