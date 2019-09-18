With just two seniors on the varsity roster, Conestoga Valley's boys soccer team boasts one of the youngest rosters in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Ethan Bredeman, one of those seniors, has been charged with providing leadership as the Bucskskins navigate their grueling Section One schedule.
Bredeman, a midfielder, scored two goals for Conestoga Valley (2-1 in Section One, 4-4 overall), which won its second straight vame with a 6-0 decision against Cedar Crest Tuesday.
Earlier this season, Bredeman stopped to chat about his role on the team, his soccer career and more.
What got you into playing soccer?
My dad played growing up, and he had me go out in play, probably since I was 3 years old. I've loved it ever since.
Where else have you played?
I've played for the local club team, CV, through the school. I've also played with PA Classics. Now I also play for Lititz Edge.
Is there a story behind you wearing No. 3?
Back in travel, I just remember that they (assigned numbers) alphabetically. I just happened to get No. 3, and I've been going with it ever since.
Do you have any nicknames?
Bred, sometimes.
What's your favorite food?
Either Scooby Doo fruit snacks. I also like a good Cesar salad.
Do you have a favorite movie or TV show?
I really like "Finding Nemo." It was a movie I watched growing up.
What's the best place you've visited?
I liked France. I visited Paris last summer, and I really liked it.
What's on your playlist?
I've got a lot of different things. Right now, it's Young Thug's new album. i've got some Drake on there. Some Lil Tecca.
What's your favorite soccer memory?
That's tough. My most recent favorite one would be last year, when we won our first district game. I happened to score in the last minute. That was pretty fun.
Are you superstitious?
Kind of. We have a little poster in our shed that we tap before our games.
What's your favorite holiday?
Christmas.
What are your goals for the season?
I hope our teams make both league and district playoffs. I think we've got a good group of guys. Hopefully, we can also make states.
What's it like being one of the few seniors on the roster?
It's a little different. I haven't played with a lot of these guys in the past two years, but I just have to take more leadership and teach them how to win.
What's your favorite subject in school?
Science.
Are you making plans for next year?
I'm trying to make plans. College somewhere. Maybe soccer. We'll see. I'll probably study biology. I want to go into medical school after that.